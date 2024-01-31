Sony Announces Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth-focused State of Play

In a surprising move, Sony has unveiled plans for an upcoming State of Play event, scheduled for February 6, that will focus squarely on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth. This announcement came from Shawne Benson, Sony's director of portfolio, at the tail end of a recent State of Play presentation. The spotlight on Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth in this event is a clear departure from Sony's typical practice of spacing out its State of Play presentations over several months.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth Takes Center Stage

The forthcoming State of Play promises a deep dive into the world of Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, the second installment in a trilogy. Fans can expect new gameplay details and additional information about the game, which is slated for release on February 29th. This unexpected back-to-back State of Play event signifies a strategic shift by Sony, possibly to keep the momentum going as we approach the traditional summer conference season.

Closer Look at the Game

In this exclusive event, it is anticipated that Square Enix, the game's developer, will reveal how Rebirth will differ from the original Final Fantasy 7 narrative. This will provide players, many of whom are familiar with the original game, with a fresh perspective on this beloved classic. Other aspects of the game's development are also expected to be discussed in the presentation, offering a more comprehensive understanding of this highly anticipated release.

First State of Play Showcase of 2024

This news comes on the heels of Sony's announcement of the first PlayStation State of Play showcase of 2024. This event, which boasts 40 minutes of new and exclusive footage from over 15 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games, will be livestreamed for fans around the globe. Titles to be featured include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Death Stranding 2, and a Sonic Generations remaster, among others.