Solium Infernum: Strategy Gem Combines Civilization, Cities Skylines 2 Elements Yet Underplayed

Solium Infernum, blending strategy elements from acclaimed titles like Civilization and Cities Skylines 2, has emerged as a hidden masterpiece in the realm of strategy games. Despite earning the title of the best strategy game of 2024 and potentially the best in the last five to ten years, it surprisingly has less than a thousand players on Steam. This situation highlights Solium Infernum as a critically acclaimed yet underplayed title, making it a cult classic in the making for strategy enthusiasts seeking a departure from more mainstream titles.

Unique Gameplay Mechanics

Solium Infernum sets players in the role of Hell's archfiends competing for the infernal throne, emphasizing diplomacy, psychology, and deceit over traditional strategy game mechanics like commanding vast armies. Its innovative gameplay and intelligent, humorous narrative set it apart. Despite its low player count, peaking at just 1,115, its unique approach to strategy gaming has garnered critical acclaim.

Strategic Depth and Replayability

The game features 8 archfiends, each representing a different sin, with various Evil Tyrant archetypes. Players must focus on gaining prestige to win the game, which can be achieved through winning vendettas, successful diplomacy, and control of key sites. The game offers a lot of replayability with its variety of playstyles, though the main drawback is the limited number of actions per turn, which can make it challenging to fully execute long-term plans.

Visuals and Aesthetic Appeal

Graphically, Solium Infernum has a mix of okay to great elements, with standout visuals on unit event item cards and specific locations like Strongholds and Places of Power. This aesthetic appeal, combined with its deep strategic gameplay, makes it a noteworthy title for those willing to delve into its complexities.

As reported by PCGamesN, despite its critical success, Solium Infernum's player base remains surprisingly small. This conundrum underscores the game's status as a cult classic, appreciated by a tight-knit community of strategy game aficionados. With its blend of strategy, diplomacy, and dark humor, Solium Infernum stands out as a unique gaming experience worth exploring for fans of the genre looking for something beyond the mainstream.