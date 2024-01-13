en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Gaming

Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
In a riveting announcement, Titan Forge Games has confirmed the development of SMITE 2, a sequel to the 2014 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Smite. The new iteration of the franchise is set to bring fresh graphics, an enhanced user interface, improved matchmaking, and innovative physics-based abilities. Set to be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (STEAM and Epic Games), and SteamDeck, the game is currently in its pre-alpha development stage.

Alpha Playtest Registration Now Open

Fans of the original Smite game now have the opportunity to sign up for the upcoming alpha playtest of SMITE 2. The developers have announced that the alpha playtest will commence in Spring 2024, with beta playtest to follow later. Alpha playtesters will be chosen at random, presenting an exciting chance for gamers to experience the cutting-edge features of the game first-hand.

Revamping the Gaming Experience

SMITE 2 promises to retain the core combat and MOBA formula that made its predecessor a hit while introducing more creative gameplay and strategic depth. The game, being rebuilt from scratch, will feature new abilities for specific characters, a revamped backend and matchmaking system, novel map features, and an upgraded user interface. Five new Gods, beginning with Hecate, the Greek goddess of sorcery, are also lined up for SMITE 2.

Industry News: Twitch Announces Job Cuts

In other news, the live streaming platform Twitch has confirmed a substantial reduction in its workforce. The company has slashed 35% of its jobs, equating to a loss of 500 positions. Despite this, Twitch’s executive, Dan Clancy, reassures that the platform is not at risk of being abandoned by its parent company, Amazon.

Game Updates: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The popular game, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, is set to provide a new character in its guitar mode: the game’s composer, Gustavo Santaolalla. This unique crossover between the game’s musical elements and interactive gameplay is an exciting development for players. Also, in a heartfelt note to the gamer community, regular host Stella of the Daily Fix will bid her farewell in her final appearance on the show. The community is encouraged to express their gratitude and best wishes for her future endeavors.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

