Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

In a riveting announcement, Titan Forge Games has confirmed the development of SMITE 2, a sequel to the 2014 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Smite. The new iteration of the franchise is set to bring fresh graphics, an enhanced user interface, improved matchmaking, and innovative physics-based abilities. Set to be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (STEAM and Epic Games), and SteamDeck, the game is currently in its pre-alpha development stage.

Alpha Playtest Registration Now Open

Fans of the original Smite game now have the opportunity to sign up for the upcoming alpha playtest of SMITE 2. The developers have announced that the alpha playtest will commence in Spring 2024, with beta playtest to follow later. Alpha playtesters will be chosen at random, presenting an exciting chance for gamers to experience the cutting-edge features of the game first-hand.

Revamping the Gaming Experience

SMITE 2 promises to retain the core combat and MOBA formula that made its predecessor a hit while introducing more creative gameplay and strategic depth. The game, being rebuilt from scratch, will feature new abilities for specific characters, a revamped backend and matchmaking system, novel map features, and an upgraded user interface. Five new Gods, beginning with Hecate, the Greek goddess of sorcery, are also lined up for SMITE 2.

Industry News: Twitch Announces Job Cuts

In other news, the live streaming platform Twitch has confirmed a substantial reduction in its workforce. The company has slashed 35% of its jobs, equating to a loss of 500 positions. Despite this, Twitch’s executive, Dan Clancy, reassures that the platform is not at risk of being abandoned by its parent company, Amazon.

Game Updates: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The popular game, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, is set to provide a new character in its guitar mode: the game’s composer, Gustavo Santaolalla. This unique crossover between the game’s musical elements and interactive gameplay is an exciting development for players. Also, in a heartfelt note to the gamer community, regular host Stella of the Daily Fix will bid her farewell in her final appearance on the show. The community is encouraged to express their gratitude and best wishes for her future endeavors.