Smite 2 Unveiled: An Advanced MOBA Experience with Uncertain Future on Nintendo Switch

Titan Forge Games has unveiled the much-anticipated sequel to its popular multiplayer online battle arena game, Smite. The new installment, Smite 2, harnesses the power of Unreal Engine 5.2, guaranteeing a substantial upgrade in graphics and performance from the original game that was built on Unreal Engine 3. The company plans to roll out the alpha testing phase for Smite 2 this spring, and the game is set to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Smite 2: A Leap Forward in MOBA Gaming

Smite 2 promises to elevate the gaming experience for MOBA enthusiasts. The sequel will launch as a free-to-play game with an initial roster of about 50 Gods. Titan Forge Games aspires to unveil a new God every two weeks for the first two years, aiming to ultimately offer over 100 Gods. The game’s alpha testing phase is slated to commence in spring 2024, with a full release date yet to be announced. Titan Forge Games is also offering a 50% discount on premium currency for existing Smite players transitioning to Smite 2.

Smite 2 and the Next-Gen Console Quandary

While PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S users can look forward to an enhanced Smite experience, the same cannot be said for Nintendo Switch gamers. Titan Forge Games has voiced doubts regarding the console’s capacity to deliver a satisfactory gaming experience, primarily due to its current hardware limitations. However, the company is not entirely ruling out the possibility of a future release on an upgraded Nintendo platform.

A Word from the Producers

In a recent interview, Alex Cantatore, Smite’s executive producer, expressed the company’s commitment to ensuring a well-running game experience across all platforms. Although he outlined concerns about the existing Nintendo Switch hardware, he suggested that a more powerful version of the Switch, such as the speculated Switch 2, might prompt a re-evaluation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding a Switch release, Cantatore stressed Titan Forge Games’ intention to make Smite 2 available on as many platforms as possible.