Gaming

Smite 2 Unveiled: An Advanced MOBA Experience with Uncertain Future on Nintendo Switch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Smite 2 Unveiled: An Advanced MOBA Experience with Uncertain Future on Nintendo Switch

Titan Forge Games has unveiled the much-anticipated sequel to its popular multiplayer online battle arena game, Smite. The new installment, Smite 2, harnesses the power of Unreal Engine 5.2, guaranteeing a substantial upgrade in graphics and performance from the original game that was built on Unreal Engine 3. The company plans to roll out the alpha testing phase for Smite 2 this spring, and the game is set to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Smite 2: A Leap Forward in MOBA Gaming

Smite 2 promises to elevate the gaming experience for MOBA enthusiasts. The sequel will launch as a free-to-play game with an initial roster of about 50 Gods. Titan Forge Games aspires to unveil a new God every two weeks for the first two years, aiming to ultimately offer over 100 Gods. The game’s alpha testing phase is slated to commence in spring 2024, with a full release date yet to be announced. Titan Forge Games is also offering a 50% discount on premium currency for existing Smite players transitioning to Smite 2.

Smite 2 and the Next-Gen Console Quandary

While PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S users can look forward to an enhanced Smite experience, the same cannot be said for Nintendo Switch gamers. Titan Forge Games has voiced doubts regarding the console’s capacity to deliver a satisfactory gaming experience, primarily due to its current hardware limitations. However, the company is not entirely ruling out the possibility of a future release on an upgraded Nintendo platform.

A Word from the Producers

In a recent interview, Alex Cantatore, Smite’s executive producer, expressed the company’s commitment to ensuring a well-running game experience across all platforms. Although he outlined concerns about the existing Nintendo Switch hardware, he suggested that a more powerful version of the Switch, such as the speculated Switch 2, might prompt a re-evaluation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding a Switch release, Cantatore stressed Titan Forge Games’ intention to make Smite 2 available on as many platforms as possible.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

