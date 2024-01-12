Smite 2 Revealed: Cosmetics Transition Sparks Debate

In a much-anticipated announcement at the 2024 Smite World Championship, the gaming community was introduced to Smite 2, a sequel that promises a revamped gaming experience with visual upgrades, new animations, gameplay improvements, and a roster of new Gods. However, the reveal has stirred a whirlwind of reactions, largely due to the decision to leave cosmetics from the original game, Smite 1, behind.

Why No Cosmetics Transfer?

The reason, developers say, lies in the monumental workload required to transfer skins between the differing Unreal Engine versions used in Smite 1 and 2. This technical hurdle has led to a decision to start afresh, a move that hasn’t sat well with all players, particularly those who have heavily invested in the original game. This position stands in stark contrast to other gaming sequels such as CS2 and Overwatch 2, which opted for a different handling of legacy content.

A Compromise: Legacy Gems and Divine Legacy

Attempting to ease the sting of this decision, the developers introduced two reward systems: Legacy Gems and Divine Legacy. Legacy Gems, which offer a 50% discount on Smite 2 cosmetics proportional to the number of gems spent in Smite 1, are aimed at mollifying long-term players. Divine Legacy, on the other hand, will provide special cosmetics based on players’ historical achievements in Smite 1.

Community Reactions: Mixed Feelings

Despite these measures, the community’s reaction has been a blend of acceptance and dissatisfaction. Some see it as a fair compromise, valuing the effort to acknowledge players’ loyalty and investments. Others, however, perceive it as a negative kickoff for Smite 2. While Smite 1 will continue to receive support, the future dynamics between the original game and its sequel remain to be seen.