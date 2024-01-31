Skate Game Launches Six-Week Playtest for PC Users: What You Need to Know

February is set to be an exhilarating month for gaming enthusiasts, as the long-awaited Skate game initiates one of its most extensive playtests. Kicking off on February 8, the playtest will span a whopping six weeks, providing players with ample opportunity to delve into the game's immersive universe.

Playtest Details and Requirements

The playtest, however, comes with a few caveats. It is limited solely to PC users, and these users are required to wield one of the specified console controllers. The list includes the Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 controllers. Notably, keyboard and mouse inputs are off the table at this stage of the game's development.

Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)

Participants of the playtest will be bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). This prohibits them from recording, streaming, or publicly discussing any details of the game. This is a common practice in the industry, ensuring that the developers maintain control over the release of information about the game.

Registration and Invites

For those eager to partake in the playtest, registration is accessible through the official EA Playtest website. The cherry on the cake? Each participant selected for the playtest will have the privilege to invite up to three friends to join them in this exclusive gaming experience.

Skate's Journey and Anticipation

First announced in June 2020 during an EA Play event, Skate has been on the radar of gamers worldwide. Despite not having a release date announced yet, it is already known that it will be a free-to-play title upon its official release, generating considerable anticipation among the gaming community.