Shiba Inu Breaks Human Monopoly in Video Game Speedruns at AGDQ 2024

The world of video gaming witnessed an unconventional breakthrough at the Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 as Peanut Butter, a Shiba Inu, shattered the human monopoly over video game speedruns. Demonstrating uncanny prowess, this remarkable canine successfully played through the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game, Gyromite, in a one-of-a-kind spectacle that has kindled conversations around gaming's perceived human exclusivity.

A Landmark Achievement

Peanut Butter's accomplishment was no ordinary feat. It marked an unprecedented moment in the history of AGDQ, an event that annually congregates video game speedrunners to demonstrate their skills and contribute to charity. Using a custom controller, Peanut Butter navigated through Gyromite, a puzzle platformer, in just over 26 minutes, earning accolades from the global gaming community and his proud owner, renowned speedrunner JSR.

Breaking Down Gyromite

Originally launched in 1985, Gyromite is more than a mere video game. It's an artifact that speaks to the innovative marketing strategies of the early gaming era. The game was designed to be played with the R.O.B. (Robot Operating Buddy) accessory, aimed at appealing to both avid gamers and skeptical parents. The primary objective in Gyromite is to guide a professor through obstacles by manipulating red and blue pipes, a task Peanut Butter performed with remarkable precision.

Challenging the Norms

Peanut Butter's successful completion of Gyromite at AGDQ 2024 is not just a testament to his exceptional skills, but also a challenge to the long-standing belief that video gaming is a strictly human pastime. While it's rare for animals, particularly dogs, to interact with video games, Peanut Butter's achievement has shone a light on the potential for broader participation in the gaming world, opening up new avenues of entertainment and competition.