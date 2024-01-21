Sheffield Games Collective Hosts Charity Game Swap for Homeless Youth

The Sheffield Games Collective (SGC), in a commendable act of philanthropy, is gearing up to host a charity game swap event. The locale of the event is Patriot Games in Sheffield, where the gaming community will unite to support a noble cause - Roundabout. This youth housing charity is dedicated to the welfare of young individuals facing homelessness, providing them with a lifeline in their time of need.

More Than Just a Game Swap

This unique event, running until 15:00 GMT on a Sunday, offers gamers an environmentally friendly opportunity to exchange their unwanted games. However, this isn't just a game swap. It's a platform for gamers to make a difference. The revenue generated from this event is earmarked for Roundabout, helping to expand its reach and impact.

A Legacy of Successful Fundraising

As a testament to the effectiveness of this novel fundraising approach, SGC has a track record of successful fundraising, having already raised over £5,000 from previous game swaps. It's a testament to the gaming community's generosity and commitment to social causes.

A Win-Win Scenario

At these events, gamers are allowed to set their own prices for the games they bring, encouraging participation and making the event accessible to all. Any games left unsold by the end of the event will be donated to Roundabout, ensuring no game goes to waste. It's a win-win scenario - gamers get to add to their collections, and Roundabout benefits from the proceeds and unsold games.

Ruth Haigh, an organizer and owner of the Treehouse Board Game Café, emphasized the vital role Roundabout plays in providing early intervention for struggling youth. The timing, post-Christmas, is ideal for upcycling gifts and making space for new games. Not only does this event aid Roundabout, but it also allows board game enthusiasts to refresh their collection, making it a truly multifaceted initiative.