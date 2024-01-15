Shadow of the Erdtree: Elden Ring's Anticipated DLC Fuels Speculation

Immersed in the hushed whispers of Elden Ring enthusiasts worldwide is the fervent speculation about the game's much-anticipated Downloadable Content (DLC) - Shadow of the Erdtree. The murmurings have taken a tangible form following a new application added to Elden Ring's DLC section on SteamDB, Valve's backend platform. This development has accelerated the rumor mills, though an official release date remains elusive.

A Glimpse into the Shadows

The speculation aligns with a previous leak hinting at a February 2024 release, coinciding with Elden Ring's anniversary. This leak, a product of an inadvertent collaboration between Bandai Namco and Thrustmaster, made its way to social media before its swift removal. Despite earlier statements from FromSoftware suggesting a more distant DLC release, the recent developments have raised hopes for a launch on Elden Ring's second anniversary.

Ripples of Anticipation

The gaming community's anticipation, akin to a simmering cauldron, awaits a trailer or additional information. The fervor stems from expectations that Shadow of the Erdtree will mirror the expanse and depth of earlier expansions for Dark Souls or Bloodborne. The character Miquella is projected to play a pivotal role in the unfolding narrative.

SteamDB Listing: Fuel to the Fire

Adding fuel to the fire of speculation is the mysterious update on Elden Ring's Steam backend and the addition of a new file depot titled 'DLC'. An observant Twitter user noted a hidden Elden Ring update labeled 'DLC', bolstering rumors of the nearing Shadow of the Erdtree release. Although the file size remains unidentified and there are no official announcements, the community fervently speculates a February 25th launch date.

As the gaming world eagerly awaits official announcements, the rumor mills continue to churn. The speculation around the narrative and gameplay content of the DLC is rife, and the lack of official words from the developer only heightens the anticipation. As Elden Ring's release anniversary looms closer, fans worldwide hold their breath, hopeful and excited for the Shadow of the Erdtree.