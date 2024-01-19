Sega's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Stirs Controversy with Paywalled New Game Plus

Sega, a renowned name in the gaming world, is facing a storm of criticism for its latest marketing strategy. The gaming giant has decided to place a key gaming feature behind a paywall in its forthcoming release, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The controversy stems from the decision to restrict the New Game Plus mode to the higher-tier editions of the game. This feature, typically a staple in games, allows players to replay the game with certain benefits after completing it once.

Advertisment

Unlocking New Game Plus: A Costly Affair

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is being offered in four distinct versions - three digital and one physical. The Standard Edition of the game, priced at $69.99, does not include the New Game Plus mode. To access this feature, players need to shell out for the Deluxe Edition at $84.99 or the Ultimate Edition at $109.99. This pricing strategy has sparked a controversy among gamers, as they feel they are being asked to pay extra for a feature that should be an integral part of the product.

Sega's Response to the Criticism

Advertisment

In response to a query by a Redditor, Sega's support team confirmed the details regarding the availability of the New Game Plus mode. They clarified that this mode is only included in the Master Vacation pack, which is not part of the Standard Edition of the game. The details about the availability of this mode in the physical copy of the game are not specified. However, it has been confirmed that the physical copy does not include the Master Vacation pack.

The Implications for the Gaming Industry

The decision to gate key gaming features behind higher-tier editions has implications far beyond Sega and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It raises questions about the future of game marketing and the precarious balance between profitability and customer satisfaction. The gaming community has expressed their dissatisfaction loudly, voicing concerns about this becoming a common practice in the industry. The game, marking a significant moment for the franchise and possibly the final appearance of the character Kiryu, is set for release on January 26 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.