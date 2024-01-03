en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Season Two of ‘The Traitors’ Introduces Game-Changing Mechanics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Season Two of ‘The Traitors’ Introduces Game-Changing Mechanics

The second season of the psychological reality TV competition, ‘The Traitors’, has made waves with its format overhaul. A significant change in the game mechanics related to acquiring protective shields has been introduced, adding a fresh dynamic to the game. The coveted shields, previously concealed in a hidden armoury, are now openly placed around the game challenges, in plain sight for all contestants.

Shield Visibility: A Game Changer

The visibility of the shields necessitates a delicate balance for the contestants. They must juggle between securing a highly sought-after shield and participating in the challenges, a feat which is not always feasible. The first episode of the season illustrated this dilemma perfectly, redefining the gameplay.

The show’s producers intended for the challenges to provide contestants with a breath of fresh air and a mental break from the constant strategizing within the game. However, the openness of the shields adds an unexpected twist, potentially making contestants who go for a shield stand out, consequently painting a target on their backs.

A Broader Format Overhaul

The change in shield placement is part of a larger format revamp for the second season. The missions this year are described as ‘epic’ by the show’s host, Claudia Winkleman. The new format promises grander tasks and a larger scale for the missions, aiming to enhance the contestants’ experience and elevate the show’s entertainment value.

Diverse Contestants and Global Popularity

The second season has returned with 22 new contestants from diverse backgrounds, including an insurance broker, a chess coach, and a mental health area manager, among others. The show, filmed in the spectacular Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, airs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

The Traitors, inspired by party games, has also been turned into a popular board game, indicating its global popularity. The show has successfully capitalized on the resurgence of tabletop gaming, making it a hit choice for entertainment at parties.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
8 mins ago
Snail, Inc. Unveils ARKade Ambassador Program, Celebrates Creators and Sponsors Alike
In a dynamic move that recognizes the value of its creators, Snail, Inc., the independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, has officially launched the ARKade Ambassador Program. This program, in tandem with the release of ARK Survival Ascended on Steam, aims to connect creators within the ARK community and acknowledge the significant influence
Snail, Inc. Unveils ARKade Ambassador Program, Celebrates Creators and Sponsors Alike
Marvel's Wolverine Release Delayed Following Ransomware Attack on Insomniac Games
44 mins ago
Marvel's Wolverine Release Delayed Following Ransomware Attack on Insomniac Games
Unlocking Fortnite's Full Potential: A Guide to Optimal PC Settings
53 mins ago
Unlocking Fortnite's Full Potential: A Guide to Optimal PC Settings
13-Year-Old Gamer Blue Scuti Forces Kill Screen in NES Tetris: A Gaming Milestone
15 mins ago
13-Year-Old Gamer Blue Scuti Forces Kill Screen in NES Tetris: A Gaming Milestone
Grift: Scam Tycoon - A Unique Journey into the World of Online Scamming
20 mins ago
Grift: Scam Tycoon - A Unique Journey into the World of Online Scamming
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
34 mins ago
Second Wave of Layoffs Hits 3D Realms Amidst Industry-Wide Job Insecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
11 seconds
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
59 seconds
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
1 min
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
1 min
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
2 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
2 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
2 mins
Mayra Flores in Hot Water: 'Stolen Sabor' Scandal Questions Authenticity
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
2 mins
Inaugural Association of Pickleball Players U.S. Collegiate Championships Kick Off in Indiana
Nikola Kalinic Returns to Hajduk Split: A Journey of Dedication and Passion
3 mins
Nikola Kalinic Returns to Hajduk Split: A Journey of Dedication and Passion
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
17 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app