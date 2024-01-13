Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion

Scopely, a leading player in the gaming industry, is set to break the mobile and Steam boundaries of its popular party game, Stumble Guys, by launching it on Xbox. Scheduled for release on January 23, this marks a pivotal moment for the game as it transitions from its former exclusivity to mobile devices and Steam, stepping onto a major console platform. Scopely is sweetening the deal for eager fans with a Stumble Starter Pack, replete with an array of in-game items for those who pre-order.

Scopely’s Strategic Expansion

In 2022, Scopely acquired Stumble Guys from Kitka Games, a move that underscored the gaming company’s ambition to scale the game’s reach. Since then, Scopely has been diligently working on enhancing the game’s community engagement. One notable addition is the Stumble Workshop, a feature that empowers players to create and share custom content, fostering a more interactive gaming experience.

A New Chapter for Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys’ debut on a console platform comes on the heels of Scopely’s acquisition by Savvy Gaming Group in 2023 for a staggering $4.9 billion. This significant investment not only underscores the game’s value but also its potential to make waves in the competitive gaming market.

Powering Up with Collaborations

Alongside the Xbox launch, Scopely unveiled a new collaboration with Bandai Namco, integrating the iconic Pac-Man character into Stumble Guys. This partnership joins the ranks of previous in-game collaborations, such as those with Hot Wheels and MrBeast. These ongoing collaborations signify Scopely’s commitment to keeping Stumble Guys fresh, engaging, and competitive in the gaming landscape.

As Stumble Guys makes its way to consoles, it is set to compete more directly with other popular party games like Fall Guys, which is available across various console generations. With Scopely at the helm, Stumble Guys is poised to carve out its niche and make its mark in the world of console gaming.