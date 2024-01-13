en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion

Scopely, a leading player in the gaming industry, is set to break the mobile and Steam boundaries of its popular party game, Stumble Guys, by launching it on Xbox. Scheduled for release on January 23, this marks a pivotal moment for the game as it transitions from its former exclusivity to mobile devices and Steam, stepping onto a major console platform. Scopely is sweetening the deal for eager fans with a Stumble Starter Pack, replete with an array of in-game items for those who pre-order.

Scopely’s Strategic Expansion

In 2022, Scopely acquired Stumble Guys from Kitka Games, a move that underscored the gaming company’s ambition to scale the game’s reach. Since then, Scopely has been diligently working on enhancing the game’s community engagement. One notable addition is the Stumble Workshop, a feature that empowers players to create and share custom content, fostering a more interactive gaming experience.

A New Chapter for Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys’ debut on a console platform comes on the heels of Scopely’s acquisition by Savvy Gaming Group in 2023 for a staggering $4.9 billion. This significant investment not only underscores the game’s value but also its potential to make waves in the competitive gaming market.

Powering Up with Collaborations

Alongside the Xbox launch, Scopely unveiled a new collaboration with Bandai Namco, integrating the iconic Pac-Man character into Stumble Guys. This partnership joins the ranks of previous in-game collaborations, such as those with Hot Wheels and MrBeast. These ongoing collaborations signify Scopely’s commitment to keeping Stumble Guys fresh, engaging, and competitive in the gaming landscape.

As Stumble Guys makes its way to consoles, it is set to compete more directly with other popular party games like Fall Guys, which is available across various console generations. With Scopely at the helm, Stumble Guys is poised to carve out its niche and make its mark in the world of console gaming.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
4 mins ago
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
From its rocky debut in 2018 to its remarkable turnaround in 2024, Fallout 76 has proven to be a phoenix rising from the ashes. The multiplayer survival game that is set in the beloved Fallout universe has not only survived but flourished, reaching record player numbers, thanks to substantial updates and a dedicated fanbase. Shaping
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
1 hour ago
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
16 mins ago
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
19 mins ago
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
46 mins ago
Smite Sequel Announced; Alpha Playtest Registration Open; Twitch Cuts Workforce; New Character in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
10 seconds
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
41 seconds
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
1 min
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
6 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
6 mins
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
7 mins
Isaiah Vagana Joins Wakefield Trinity: A New Chapter in Rugby Legacy
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
7 mins
Frank Luntz Bets on Trump's Victory in 2024 Presidential Election
South Korean Lawmakers Form Future Coalition, Break from Democratic Party
9 mins
South Korean Lawmakers Form Future Coalition, Break from Democratic Party
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
9 mins
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
31 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app