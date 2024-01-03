Samsung Unveils Advanced OLED Gaming Monitors Ahead of CES 2024

Just ahead of CES 2024, tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new series of Odyssey gaming monitors, showcasing OLED displays with cutting-edge features. The launch is a testament to Samsung’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology.

Samsung’s New Odyssey Lineup

The Odyssey lineup includes three monitor models: the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SD, the 32-inch Odyssey G80SD, and the 27-inch Odyssey G60SD. These monitors feature an array of advanced capabilities, such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. The G95SD offers DQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, while the G80SD, the first flat OLED in Samsung’s series, and the G60SD, boasting a 360Hz refresh rate, cater to different gaming needs.

Advanced Features

Further enhancing the gaming experience, these monitors are equipped with Samsung’s smart TV platform, a cloud-based Gaming Hub, and CoreLighting technology for ambient lighting. The introduction of these features aims to provide a more immersive gaming experience, with the CoreLighting technology emitting light from the rear of the monitor.

Availability and Competition

While Samsung has not yet revealed the pricing details, the new lineup is expected to be released within the year. Samsung’s latest offering will compete with LG’s 480Hz OLED gaming monitor, putting Samsung’s refresh rate capabilities to the test. However, according to customer reviews, the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor has garnered a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with users praising its 240Hz capability and smooth gameplay.

With this launch, Samsung has further solidified its leadership position in the gaming monitor market and strengthened its OLED lineup. As the tech industry waits for the official release, gamers worldwide are anticipating a gaming experience like no other.