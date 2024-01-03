Samsung Announces New Odyssey Gaming Monitors Ahead of CES 2024

In a captivating pre-CES 2024 announcement, Samsung revealed its lineup of three new Odyssey gaming monitors, each boasting OLED displays, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. The new monitors are expected to significantly upgrade the gaming experience with their cutting-edge features and sleek aesthetics.

Reimagining Gaming with Samsung Odyssey Monitors

The Odyssey lineup includes the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G95SD, featuring a remarkable 240Hz refresh rate and DQHD resolution. Alongside this, Samsung introduces the 32-inch Odyssey G80SD, marking its debut as the first flat OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD resolution. Rounding off the trio is the 27-inch OLED G60SD, equipped with a stunning 360Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution.

These state-of-the-art monitors are designed with slim form factors and ambient lighting technology, promising not only superior performance but also an enhanced gaming ambience. However, Samsung has kept the pricing details under wraps, though the release within the year is anticipated, aligning with the company’s CES 2023 pattern.

Competitive Edge in the Gaming Industry

Samsung’s new monitors take gaming to the next level with OLED Glare-Free technology, CoreLighting+, and a robust metal stand. They are powered by Samsung’s Neo Quantum processor and run on the Tizen operating system, ensuring smooth and responsive gaming experiences. Notably, the monitors have secured certification with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, affirming their high-quality display capabilities.

With the introduction of Samsung’s new Multi Control technology in all three monitors, users can enjoy seamless connectivity with various IoT devices via Samsung’s SmartThings Hub. The G9 and G8 further extend this convenience with access to the Samsung Hub and Multi Control.

Outshining Competitors with Advanced Tech

Samsung’s Odyssey monitors stand tall against competitors like LG’s UltraGear OLED displays, which also claim high refresh rates. However, Samsung’s OLED/QD-OLED panels have a slight edge with pixel refresh rates of about 0.03ms. Moreover, they meet the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 requirements, support FreeSync Pro, and boast matte (antiglare) finishes, further solidifying Samsung’s position in the gaming landscape.

With these new monitors, Samsung continues to evolve its gaming offerings, reflecting its commitment to innovation and its resolve to stay ahead in the fiercely competitive tech market.