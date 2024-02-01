Rozaypoke: The Pokemon Haven Fostering a Vibrant Community

In the heart of Painesville Township, a beacon of imagination and camaraderie has sprung up, resonating with the echoes of Pokemon. Brian and Marina Ross, a couple united by a shared passion for the Pokemon universe, initiated their journey into the Pokemon business out of a desire to find a non-electronic game for their son. Their humble beginnings in 2021, selling cards from their home, have now transformed into a bustling hub of Pokemon enthusiasts called Rozaypoke.

Pokemon Haven at 1334 Mentor Ave

Located at 1334 Mentor Ave., Rozaypoke opened its doors in the spring of 2023. It has since been a sanctuary for those seeking Pokemon trading cards, collectibles, and toys. But the store offers more than just merchandise. It's a place where friendships are forged over shared interests, where children and adults alike can immerse themselves in the Pokemon universe. Rozaypoke's Friday evening adult league, monthly and quarterly tournaments, and private birthday parties offer a captivating mix of entertainment, food, and Pokemon-themed goody bags.

Uniting Communities Through Pokemon

The Rosses' vision extends beyond their physical store. They have successfully built a thriving community of Pokemon enthusiasts, both in-person and virtually. Their store serves as a magnet for people across the country who share a love for Pokemon. The Rosses also ensure that new trainers are well equipped, with Pokemon Professors available to guide them through the official rules and training decks at their disposal.

Rozaypoke's Charitable Endeavors

Rozaypoke isn't just about Pokemon; it's about giving back. The store has made significant contributions to charitable causes, such as Toys for Tots and supporting families affected by wildfires in Hawaii. It's a testament to how a shared passion can not only bring people together but also make a difference in the world.

As Rozaypoke continues to grow, it remains closed on Sundays and Mondays, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on other days. It stands as a testament to the power of a shared passion and the remarkable journey of the Rosses from humble card sellers to the proprietors of a Pokemon haven.