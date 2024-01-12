Rocksteady Axes Gear Score from Suicide Squad Game Following Fan Feedback

In a significant shift, the development team behind Suicide Squad, a co-op shooter game from Rocksteady, creators of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham City, has announced the removal of the gear score feature. This decision is a clear response to fan feedback voicing dissatisfaction with the game’s live-service elements and the inclusion of gear scores, an element commonly associated with games like Destiny 2.

Addressing Fan Concerns

The gear score system drew criticism, particularly from fans anticipating a single-player Batman sequel rather than a co-op experience. Critics feared the game would stray too far from Rocksteady’s previous single-player focused titles. With gear scores now being scrapped, players will refocus their attention on finding loot that complements their character’s build and playstyle. Moreover, they can now look forward to gear that can be synergized for effective builds.

Encouraging Creativity and Uniqueness

Despite retaining its looter-shooter identity, the developers aim to inspire players to devise creative and unique combinations of gear. The change was revealed in a Q&A session with the developers, where they delved into the game’s loot mechanics, emphasizing their importance even in the absence of gear scores.

Developers’ Openness to Player Feedback

This modification in the game’s structure is a testament to the developers’ receptiveness to player feedback. While it may not completely mollify all fans, it certainly marks a stride towards enhancing the game’s reception. The shift away from gear score is a significant move, demonstrating the developers’ commitment to improve the game based on player insights, reaffirming the game’s core identity as a co-op looter shooter.