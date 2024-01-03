RoboCop Rogue City Adds New Game Plus Mode: Teyon Responds to Player Demands

Developer Teyon, responsible for the successful RoboCop Rogue City video game, has announced the integration of a New Game Plus mode. The addition, which has been a popular demand among players, promises to enhance the single-player first-person shooter experience that has already earned the game a 9/10 rating on Steam. The exact launch date for the update remains undisclosed, but Teyon assures gamers that more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

RoboCop Rogue City: A Triumph of Adaptation

Launched in November 2023 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, RoboCop Rogue City places players in the iconic shoes of RoboCop as he dispenses justice in Old Detroit. The game has been praised for its faithful adaptation of the original RoboCop material, allowing players to make use of robotic strength, cybernetic abilities, and a wide range of weapons, all upgradable.

A New Challenge with New Game Plus

The upcoming New Game Plus mode will add a new level of challenge to the game. Players will be able to restart the campaign while retaining their in-game items, stats, and progress from the first playthrough. The mode will also introduce additional or enhanced enemies for a more competitive gaming experience. The announcement of the mode has been met with considerable excitement among fans, with some expressing their readiness to redownload the game purely for the new content.

Take Advantage of the Steam Winter Sale

For those yet to experience the thrilling gameplay of RoboCop Rogue City, the game is currently discounted as part of the Steam Winter Sale 2023, available until January 4th. The upcoming New Game Plus mode and the ongoing sale present a perfect opportunity for new players to dive into the action-packed world of RoboCop.