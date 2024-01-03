en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

RoboCop Rogue City Adds New Game Plus Mode: Teyon Responds to Player Demands

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
RoboCop Rogue City Adds New Game Plus Mode: Teyon Responds to Player Demands

Developer Teyon, responsible for the successful RoboCop Rogue City video game, has announced the integration of a New Game Plus mode. The addition, which has been a popular demand among players, promises to enhance the single-player first-person shooter experience that has already earned the game a 9/10 rating on Steam. The exact launch date for the update remains undisclosed, but Teyon assures gamers that more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

RoboCop Rogue City: A Triumph of Adaptation

Launched in November 2023 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, RoboCop Rogue City places players in the iconic shoes of RoboCop as he dispenses justice in Old Detroit. The game has been praised for its faithful adaptation of the original RoboCop material, allowing players to make use of robotic strength, cybernetic abilities, and a wide range of weapons, all upgradable.

A New Challenge with New Game Plus

The upcoming New Game Plus mode will add a new level of challenge to the game. Players will be able to restart the campaign while retaining their in-game items, stats, and progress from the first playthrough. The mode will also introduce additional or enhanced enemies for a more competitive gaming experience. The announcement of the mode has been met with considerable excitement among fans, with some expressing their readiness to redownload the game purely for the new content.

Take Advantage of the Steam Winter Sale

For those yet to experience the thrilling gameplay of RoboCop Rogue City, the game is currently discounted as part of the Steam Winter Sale 2023, available until January 4th. The upcoming New Game Plus mode and the ongoing sale present a perfect opportunity for new players to dive into the action-packed world of RoboCop.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
3 mins ago
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
In an unprecedented move, Riot Games has unveiled a series of changes to the Icebox map in the upcoming VALORANT Episode Eight, causing a stir among the game’s avid players. Scheduled for release on January 9, 2024, the modifications are set to alter the game’s meta, introducing fresh dynamics in the mid area and the
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
Lavapotion Optimizes Songs of Conquest for Steam Deck, Emphasizing Player Accessibility
37 mins ago
Lavapotion Optimizes Songs of Conquest for Steam Deck, Emphasizing Player Accessibility
Teen Prodigy Shatters Gaming Limitations: Achieves 'Kill Screen' in Tetris
37 mins ago
Teen Prodigy Shatters Gaming Limitations: Achieves 'Kill Screen' in Tetris
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
5 mins ago
Warner Bros. to Bring Minecraft to the Big Screen, Jack Black to Star
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
20 mins ago
Daggerfall Unity: Reviving a Classic Gaming Experience
Phasmophobia's 2024 Roadmap: New Maps, Major Updates, and a Path to Full Launch
30 mins ago
Phasmophobia's 2024 Roadmap: New Maps, Major Updates, and a Path to Full Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
43 seconds
From Teammates to Rivals: Domask and Jones Set for Anticipated Showdown
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
1 min
Snipback AI Unveils Monetization Feature for Club Sports Teams
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
1 min
Analyst Raises Alarm Over Trump's Support and Its Parallels to Historical Fascist Movements
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
1 min
Kuwaiti Figures Call for Transparency and Change in National Statement
Michigan's McCarthy Dismisses Sign-Stealing Allegations Ahead of Championship Game
1 min
Michigan's McCarthy Dismisses Sign-Stealing Allegations Ahead of Championship Game
Liberal Democrats Demand Early General Election, Challenge Prime Minister Sunak
1 min
Liberal Democrats Demand Early General Election, Challenge Prime Minister Sunak
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
2 mins
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
2 mins
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
3 mins
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
22 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app