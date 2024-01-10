en English
Gaming

Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape

On the threshold of a new age in the gaming world, Saudi esports startup, Rize.gg, has successfully completed a Pre-Seed funding round, securing a substantial SAR 1.6 million from angel investors. The freshly acquired funds are directed at accelerating the development of its gaming platform, with a focus on feature enhancement, user base expansion, and the delivery of a richer gaming experience.

Empowering Gamers with Innovative Tools

Rize.gg, founded in 2022, is not just another gaming platform. It is a visionary project designed to revolutionize the gaming landscape in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Its unique offering includes innovative tools for team formation, skill assessment, and training. By seamlessly integrating live streaming and tournament organization capabilities, along with API integration with gaming companies, Rize.gg is paving the way for a holistic and immersive gaming experience.

Revolutionizing the Esports Landscape

Founder Anmar Alharbi is vocal about the platform’s mission. He emphasizes the goal to address the needs of gamers with state-of-the-art solutions, aiming to foster a competitive and dynamic gaming community. This revolutionary platform bridges the gap between emerging talents and established teams and clubs, offering a unique talent scouting and recruitment solution.

Promoting Growth in the Esports Industry

The strategic investment in skill improvement and new methodologies for team building indicates a clear commitment to the growth and development of the esports ecosystem. Rize.gg is not only raising public awareness and fostering fan engagement but also actively contributing to the growth of esports at both grassroots and professional levels. The impact of this investment is expected to reverberate throughout the gaming community, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the esports industry.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

