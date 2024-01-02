en English
Gaming

Riot Mortdog Reveals Portal Popularity Rankings in TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
There’s a buzz in the air as Riot Mortdog, the principal game designer of Teamfight Tactics, unveils the most and least favored portals in the ongoing Set 10: Remix Rumble. The announcements come ahead of the much-anticipated Patch 14.1 update, slated for January 10th, which promises to bring new excitement to the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) universe with the introduction of 11 innovative portals.

Popularity Rankings and Game-Changing Portals

In the world of TFT, portals play a pivotal role as special augments, shaping the game’s trajectory based on player votes at the commencement of a match. According to Mortdog, the most celebrated portal is Scuttle Puddle. This unique feature morphs PvE round monsters into Scuttle Crabs, bestowing players with significant loot, including two fully completed item anvils from the Elder Crab later in the gameplay. Other popular portals include Prismatic Symphony and Prelude, lauded for their capacity to trigger sizeable power spikes.

Striking the Perfect Balance

There’s more to portals than just popularity. Some, like Multi-Talented and Showtime, are esteemed for their ability to boost Headliner proficiency, leading to increased trait totals. On the flip side, the least favored portals are those that fail to expedite player scaling. Riot Mortdog’s insights not only shed light on player preferences but also expose the need for balance to maintain the game’s allure and competitive edge.

What’s Next in the Patch 14.1 Update?

As TFT aficionados eagerly await the Patch 14.1 release, there’s a lot to look forward to. The update will introduce a slew of new portals, including one called Crab Rave, anticipated to revolutionize Set 10 gameplay with its radical, game-altering features. Though the upcoming patch won’t bring major changes to Open Forting or bug fixes, players should brace for balance adjustments, such as the nerf to True Damage Emblems and more planned buffs. With these changes on the horizon, the TFT battlefield is poised for some intense and thrilling action come January 10th, 2024.

Gaming
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

