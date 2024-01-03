Riot Games Promises Fixes and Enhancements to League of Legends’ Quickplay Mode

In October 2023, Riot Games, the renowned developer behind the global hit multiplayer online game, League of Legends, introduced a new Quickplay mode. The goal was clear: to provide a more streamlined and less stress-inducing experience for gamers compared to the traditional Blind Drafts. This new mode allows players to pre-select their roles and champions, proving to be a beneficial feature for both new gamers learning the ropes and seasoned veterans honing their skills.

Challenges in the New Quickplay Mode

Despite its well-received launch, Quickplay was not without its flaws. Players were quick to point out concerns about its outdated user interface (UI) and bugs in the champion select process. Issues such as the inability to queue a champion for multiple roles and unexpected switching of rune configurations were among the primary concerns brought up by the gaming community.

Addressing the Concerns

Responding to this critical community feedback, a developer from Riot Games known as Readv3 announced that updates were underway to address these problems. The promised updates are anticipated to include the ability for players to select the same champion for multiple roles, significantly enhancing Quickplay’s flexibility. This upcoming feature has sparked excitement among the player community and its announcement was met with positive reactions.

Riot Games’ Swift Response

Riot Games has shown dedication in swiftly tackling these quality of life (QOL) enhancements and bug fixes, signaling ongoing improvements to the Quickplay experience. Furthermore, the much-debated rune-switch issue is expected to be resolved by early 2024. This commitment by Riot Games not only ensures a smoother gaming experience but also proves their dedication to their global gaming community.