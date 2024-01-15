en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Rin: The Last Child – A Mystical Journey Awaits in Space Fox Games’ New Release

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Rin: The Last Child – A Mystical Journey Awaits in Space Fox Games’ New Release

Indie game developer and publisher, Space Fox Games, has announced the imminent launch of their new action-adventure platformer, Rin: The Last Child. The game, set for release this month, will be available on the Steam platform for PC users. With its unique plot and gameplay, Rin: The Last Child offers an immersive experience for players navigating the challenges and story of the protagonist’s journey.

An Enthralling Spirit Journey

Rin: The Last Child revolves around a spirit protagonist in a mystical world. The spirit, known as Rin, is portrayed as the youngest child of the Creator. Embarking on a quest to gather items and craft spells, Rin’s journey is both magical and perilous. The gameplay involves confronting formidable bosses, who are revealed to be Rin’s siblings, transformed and posing a threat to the world.

Gameplay and Features

The game promises to captivate players with its unique blend of action, adventure, and platforming elements. Players will embody Rin, control Aspects of Magic, and make impactful choices that shape the game’s narrative. The Metroidvania-style game is set in a dark fairy-tale world, creating an enchanting atmosphere that complements its compelling story.

Release and Availability

Rin: The Last Child is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, and will be available for purchase on the Steam platform for PC. The console version of the game is expected to be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Space Fox Games has further excited potential players by releasing a trailer that provides a glimpse of what the game has to offer.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
47 seconds ago
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
In a landmark move, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s Gambling Ordinance. The Council’s primary concern is the inadequacy of current regulations to address an evolving online gaming landscape that increasingly mirrors traditional gambling. This includes simulated gambling games, which, disturbingly, are accessible to minors without requisite age
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
3 hours ago
Humble Bundle's Exceptional Gaming Deals and a Tribute to NES Classics
Fan Faithfully Recreates The Legend of Zelda's Clock Town in Minecraft
5 hours ago
Fan Faithfully Recreates The Legend of Zelda's Clock Town in Minecraft
Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest
12 mins ago
Splatoon 3: Team Big Man Emerges Victorious in Friends, Family & Solo Splatfest
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
2 hours ago
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
3 hours ago
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers
Latest Headlines
World News
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
4 seconds
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
8 seconds
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
18 seconds
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
25 seconds
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
33 seconds
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
44 seconds
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
45 seconds
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
49 seconds
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
1 min
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app