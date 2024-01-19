RiiShop: An Unofficial Resurrection of the Wii Shop

A new dawn rises in the world of Nintendo's Wii console as a group of homebrew developers breathe fresh life into the discontinued Wii Shop with the launch of 'RiiShop'. This ambitious project seeks to revive the legacy of the beloved Wii Shop, a platform cherished for its distinctive controls, catchy in-app music, and a welcoming space for homebrew content.

RiiShop: A Nostalgic Revival

The Wii Shop, which stopped accepting new purchases on January 30th, 2019, was a hub for purchasing Virtual Console and WiiWare games, alongside Wii channels. Despite the shutdown, users could still re-download their previously purchased titles, but the platform remained static, void of new content. In a bid to rekindle the magic of the Wii Shop, RiiShop has emerged, initially known as 'LaunchShop', and made publicly available in a WAD format for homebrewed Wii systems from January 8th, 2024.

Exploring the RiiShop Beta

The current open beta version of RiiShop offers users the chance to navigate the Wii Shop menu and delve into the game and channel offerings. It even retains the dummy Wii Points, a staple of the original platform. However, the downloading functionality is still under development and not operational in the beta release. Early adopters, though, should anticipate some teething issues as reports have indicated that downloads are not yet possible.

Navigating the Legal Grey Area

While this revival is undoubtedly a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many Wii enthusiasts, it also treads a legal grey area. The use of RiiShop requires jailbreaking a Wii console, a process that could potentially infringe on Nintendo's rights. Amidst the excitement surrounding RiiShop's launch, it remains to be seen how Nintendo will respond to this unofficial resurrection of their discontinued platform.