en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing’s Exciting Road Ahead

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing’s Exciting Road Ahead

As 2024 dawns, the world of sim racing prepares for a year of high-speed thrills and spills. The headliner is undoubtedly the Gran Turismo World Series, poised for a return to live events following disruption due to the pandemic. Italy is under consideration as the host, and ongoing discussions with the FIA hint at a potential re-certification of the series. However, the year also marks the end of online services for the Gran Turismo Sport, an event that could shape the offline gaming experience in unexpected ways.

Gran Turismo: A New Era Beckons

Gran Turismo Sport, the beloved racing simulator, will bid adieu to its online services this year. While this may limit some features, it could catalyze an enriched offline experience. Despite this, the Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) enthusiasts are strapping themselves in for a turbo-charged 2024. The Sport Mode races, including nail-biting showdowns at the Fuji International Speedway and the world-renowned Suzuka circuit, are expected to keep the adrenaline pumping.

New Releases on the Horizon

The much-awaited Assetto Corsa 2 from Kunos Simulazioni is set to hit the shelves in Q2 2024. While details about the game remain a well-guarded secret, the developer’s track record has set high expectations. Additionally, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is finally revving up to launch after numerous delays. A detailed recreation of Hong Kong Island forms the backdrop of this game, and a closed beta version is on the horizon.

Beyond the Games

Speculation is rife about a new PlayStation 5 Pro console, projected to continue the mid-generation upgrade trend set by the PS4 Pro. With the standard PS5 performing well in sales and semiconductor shortages no longer an impediment, the market seems ripe for such a release. As details about the console’s capabilities remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build.

Overall, 2024 appears to be a year of high-octane excitement and new developments for the world of sim racing. From game releases to potential console upgrades, the thrill of the race continues to evolve, offering gamers an immersive experience like no other.

0
Gaming Italy
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3

By Salman Khan

January 2024 Video Game Releases: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Delta Corp Stock Soars to Four-Month High

By Salman Khan

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans ...
@Gaming · 1 hour
Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans ...
heart comment 0
Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1: New Features, Adjustments, and Strategies Unveiled

By Salman Khan

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1: New Features, Adjustments, and Strategies Unveiled
Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon
Marvel Expands Gaming Presence with New Blade and X-Men Video Games

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel Expands Gaming Presence with New Blade and X-Men Video Games
Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue

By Salman Khan

Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
1 min
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
1 min
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
2 mins
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
3 mins
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
3 mins
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
4 mins
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
5 mins
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
5 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app