Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing’s Exciting Road Ahead

As 2024 dawns, the world of sim racing prepares for a year of high-speed thrills and spills. The headliner is undoubtedly the Gran Turismo World Series, poised for a return to live events following disruption due to the pandemic. Italy is under consideration as the host, and ongoing discussions with the FIA hint at a potential re-certification of the series. However, the year also marks the end of online services for the Gran Turismo Sport, an event that could shape the offline gaming experience in unexpected ways.

Gran Turismo: A New Era Beckons

Gran Turismo Sport, the beloved racing simulator, will bid adieu to its online services this year. While this may limit some features, it could catalyze an enriched offline experience. Despite this, the Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) enthusiasts are strapping themselves in for a turbo-charged 2024. The Sport Mode races, including nail-biting showdowns at the Fuji International Speedway and the world-renowned Suzuka circuit, are expected to keep the adrenaline pumping.

New Releases on the Horizon

The much-awaited Assetto Corsa 2 from Kunos Simulazioni is set to hit the shelves in Q2 2024. While details about the game remain a well-guarded secret, the developer’s track record has set high expectations. Additionally, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is finally revving up to launch after numerous delays. A detailed recreation of Hong Kong Island forms the backdrop of this game, and a closed beta version is on the horizon.

Beyond the Games

Speculation is rife about a new PlayStation 5 Pro console, projected to continue the mid-generation upgrade trend set by the PS4 Pro. With the standard PS5 performing well in sales and semiconductor shortages no longer an impediment, the market seems ripe for such a release. As details about the console’s capabilities remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build.

Overall, 2024 appears to be a year of high-octane excitement and new developments for the world of sim racing. From game releases to potential console upgrades, the thrill of the race continues to evolve, offering gamers an immersive experience like no other.