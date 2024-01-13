en English
Automotive

Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play

The world was agog as Sony and Honda returned to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, showcasing Afeela, their innovative electric vehicle. The unique feature that set Afeela apart was its ability to function as a PlayStation 5 remote play device, stirring renewed excitement and interest among tech and gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Afeela: Not Just a Car, but a Gaming Experience

Afeela’s unique integration of PlayStation 5 games doesn’t make it a roving gaming console, as some might think. Instead, the vehicle supports playing PS5 games via Remote Play. This feature transforms traditional car entertainment, elevating it to a new level of immersive gaming experience that transcends boundaries and expectations.

The Yoke-Shaped Steering Wheel: A Clear View of Entertainment

Central to Afeela’s design is a Yoke-shaped steering wheel that offers an unhindered view of a large display screen. This screen is more than just a portal for gaming. It doubles as a smart interface for other vehicle functions such as playing music and providing navigation. With this, Afeela not only revolutionizes gaming on the move but also redefines the very concept of smart vehicle interfaces.

‘Media Bar’: Afeela’s Innovative Display Feature

Adding to Afeela’s array of features is the ‘Media Bar,’ a small display near the front of the car that can showcase media images, such as video game logos. This feature, while seemingly simple, has potential implications for rideshare drivers, serving as an innovative way of identifying passengers. Thus, Afeela exudes not just gaming innovation but potential for practical use in real-world applications.

CES continues to be a hotbed of innovation, showcasing a plethora of breakthrough products each year. This year, Afeela was among the highlights, providing updates on the biggest news and coolest gadgets from the event, while promising a future where gaming and driving merge into one seamless experience.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

