en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, a former employee of Raven Software has shed light on a previously undisclosed project within the vaunted Call of Duty franchise. The project, a standalone game laser-focused on the popular zombies mode, was reportedly in development between 2011 and 2012, with the aim of transforming it into a live service game.

Call of Duty’s Zombie Legacy

Known for its diverse gameplay offerings – multiplayer skirmishes, gripping campaigns, and heart-stopping battle royale encounters, the Call of Duty series has always offered an array of experiences to its fans. Yet, it was the introduction of zombies mode in Call of Duty: World at War that left an indelible mark on the franchise’s legacy. This mode, a nightmarish survival against hordes of the undead, has since been a staple in subsequent titles, attracting a dedicated fanbase.

A Standalone Zombies Game: The Lost Chapter

Despite the mode’s success and persistent fan clamor for a standalone zombies game, the project was abruptly shelved. The objections reportedly came from another studio within the franchise, widely believed to be Treyarch. As the architects of the zombies mode, Treyarch has been instrumental in refining and evolving the mode in games like Vanguard and Modern Warfare 3.

Unveiling the Untold

Michael Gummelt, who was part of Raven Software at the time, recently unveiled this lost chapter in Call of Duty’s history on his LinkedIn profile. The specifics of what the standalone zombies game would have looked like remain shrouded in mystery. However, this revelation has rekindled the possibility of such a venture in the future. The recent acquisition of Activision, the franchise’s parent company, by Microsoft, has led to speculation about potential experimental titles, including a standalone zombies game.

While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the zombies mode, in one form or another, will continue to be a part of the franchise’s future. As Call of Duty marches into 2024 with Treyarch at the helm, fans can look forward to more zombie-themed carnage in the coming titles.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
2 hours ago
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Significant changes may be on the horizon for the Genshin Impact community, according to a recent leak. The leak hints at the possibility of 5-Star weapons being added to the game’s store in the form of a new ‘gift package’, a notable departure from the current gacha system. This potential addition is seen as a
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
3 hours ago
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
3 hours ago
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
2 hours ago
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
2 hours ago
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
3 hours ago
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
Latest Headlines
World News
PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials
1 min
PDP Chieftain Urges EFCC to Probe Corruption Allegations Against Government Officials
Nigeria's Political Scandal: Focus on Dr. Betta Edu's Alleged Misappropriation
1 min
Nigeria's Political Scandal: Focus on Dr. Betta Edu's Alleged Misappropriation
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
2 mins
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Decisive Victory Over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Harare's Mayor Announces Reconstitution of Council Committees Amidst Internal Power Struggles
2 mins
Harare's Mayor Announces Reconstitution of Council Committees Amidst Internal Power Struggles
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Spectacular Comeback Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
2 mins
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
2 mins
72-hour Junior Doctors' Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
2 mins
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
3 mins
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
16 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
16 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
29 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
33 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
38 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app