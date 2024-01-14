Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, a former employee of Raven Software has shed light on a previously undisclosed project within the vaunted Call of Duty franchise. The project, a standalone game laser-focused on the popular zombies mode, was reportedly in development between 2011 and 2012, with the aim of transforming it into a live service game.

Call of Duty’s Zombie Legacy

Known for its diverse gameplay offerings – multiplayer skirmishes, gripping campaigns, and heart-stopping battle royale encounters, the Call of Duty series has always offered an array of experiences to its fans. Yet, it was the introduction of zombies mode in Call of Duty: World at War that left an indelible mark on the franchise’s legacy. This mode, a nightmarish survival against hordes of the undead, has since been a staple in subsequent titles, attracting a dedicated fanbase.

A Standalone Zombies Game: The Lost Chapter

Despite the mode’s success and persistent fan clamor for a standalone zombies game, the project was abruptly shelved. The objections reportedly came from another studio within the franchise, widely believed to be Treyarch. As the architects of the zombies mode, Treyarch has been instrumental in refining and evolving the mode in games like Vanguard and Modern Warfare 3.

Unveiling the Untold

Michael Gummelt, who was part of Raven Software at the time, recently unveiled this lost chapter in Call of Duty’s history on his LinkedIn profile. The specifics of what the standalone zombies game would have looked like remain shrouded in mystery. However, this revelation has rekindled the possibility of such a venture in the future. The recent acquisition of Activision, the franchise’s parent company, by Microsoft, has led to speculation about potential experimental titles, including a standalone zombies game.

While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the zombies mode, in one form or another, will continue to be a part of the franchise’s future. As Call of Duty marches into 2024 with Treyarch at the helm, fans can look forward to more zombie-themed carnage in the coming titles.