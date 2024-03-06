Rev Up Your Engines: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open Tournament Marks MAR10 Day with Big Rewards

Nintendo has thrown down the gauntlet to all Mario Kart enthusiasts with an announcement that's set hearts racing. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open, a special tournament to celebrate MAR10 Day (March 10), is inviting players across North America to compete for not only glory but also a tangible reward. This year's tournament is gearing up to be a monumental event with the top 310 players set to receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points each, equivalent to $10 USD, making the competition fiercer than ever.

Start Your Engines

The race is on from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT on March 10, accessible to anyone with a Nintendo Switch, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Hopeful competitors can enter the fray by navigating to the Tournaments section in the Online Play menu and inputting the tournament code 3409-7365-4571. With such a straightforward entry method, Nintendo ensures that racers of all skill levels have a shot at the title and rewards.

Extra Laps for Newcomers

In an exciting twist, Nintendo is extending a warm welcome to new and returning players with a special 14-day free trial of the Nintendo Switch Online service. This offer, available until March 17, doubles the length of the standard free trial, allowing even more players to join the high-speed action without any initial cost. It's a smart move that not only boosts tournament participation but also celebrates MAR10 Day with an inclusive spirit, inviting everyone to partake in the festivities.

Racing Towards Celebration

MAR10 Day is an annual celebration of all things Mario, with Nintendo often marking the occasion with discounts on games, merchandise, and more, alongside themed events. This year's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open is just one of the ways Nintendo is celebrating, but it's certainly the highlight for competitive gamers. With significant rewards on the line and the chance to prove one's skills on a global platform, the event promises to be a thrilling experience for participants and spectators alike.

As the engines rev and the countdown begins, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of the enduring appeal of Mario Kart, the community it has built, and the competitive spirit it fosters. Whether you're competing for the top spot or cheering from the sidelines, March 10 promises to be a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and, of course, a lot of Mario Kart.