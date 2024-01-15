en English
Gaming

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro: A Fusion of Classic and Modern Gaming

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, a handheld gaming console championing a seamless fusion of retro gaming nostalgia and modern technological prowess, has caught the attention of gaming enthusiasts worldwide. Launched at an attractive price point of $199, the device is a significant leap forward from its predecessors in terms of hardware capabilities, usability, and gaming experience.

A Powerhouse of Performance

The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro boasts a robust MediaTek Dimensity 1100 CPU and a Mali G77 MC9 GPU, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and a generous 128 GB storage space. These formidable specs guarantee a smooth, lag-free gameplay experience, even with resource-intensive games. The handheld console’s power is further exemplified by its ability to flawlessly emulate a diverse range of systems, including but not limited to, the PSP, Dreamcast, 3DS, GameCube, and PS2.

Immersive Display and Connectivity

Equipped with a 4.7-inch display, the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro offers a resolution of 750×1334, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a brightness level of 500 nits. This compact yet vivid screen brings games to life, immersing players in their virtual worlds. Beyond its display capabilities, the device impresses with its modern connectivity options, supporting Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and running on Android 13 with a custom Retroid layer.

User-friendly Design and Endurance

The gaming console’s design incorporates ergonomic triggers, Hall-based analog sticks, a tactile D-pad with Dome switches, and a variety of ports, including a 3.5 mm audio jack, a micro SD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and a micro HDMI output. Additionally, the built-in cooling fan ensures that the device stays cool during intensive gaming sessions. With up to 6 hours of battery life, the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro offers sustained performance for extended gaming sessions.

Despite its many strengths, some users have called for improvements such as a quieter fan and a better D-pad. However, the general consensus remains that the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is a compelling choice for gamers who relish the blend of classic and contemporary gaming experiences.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

