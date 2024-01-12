en English
Rebel Wolves and Tomaszkiewicz Join Forces for a New Dark Fantasy RPG

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Former Creative Director at CD Projekt Red (CDPR), Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, has teamed up with his brother Konrad and fellow CDPR veterans at Rebel Wolves to develop a new dark fantasy role-playing game (RPG). This ambitious project, currently in its alpha stage, utilizes the advanced Unreal Engine 5, promising an immersive gaming experience.

Rebel Wolves: A Den of Talented Developers

Rebel Wolves, a Polish game development studio, boasts of a team comprising industry veterans, including members from CD Projekt Red. The studio was founded by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of the acclaimed Witcher 3 game. Now, with the addition of Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, known for his significant contributions to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, the studio is all set to redefine the RPG genre with its forthcoming game.

A Leap in the RPG Genre

Despite the market brimming with quality RPGs, Tomaszkiewicz believes there is still a craving for more captivating narratives. The upcoming game focuses on satisfying this demand. It aims to deliver an engaging narrative experience, rich in player choices and replayability. The game is the team’s dream RPG, an innovation in gameplay, and a leap in storytelling impact. Specifics about the game are yet to be disclosed, but it is being developed for PC and next-generation consoles with a scheduled release in 2025.

Reuniting with Old Colleagues for a New Vision

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz expressed his exhilaration about reuniting with former colleagues and taking on the role of Creative Director at Rebel Wolves. His passion for immersive storytelling and creating explorable worlds promises a variety of choices and room for player experimentation. The team is determined to deliver an RPG that they themselves would love to play. Tomaszkiewicz is eager for the gaming community to see the progress they have made, with more details about the game to be revealed later this year.

Gaming Poland
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

