Gaming

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:49 am EST
Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

As the new year approaches, the real-money gaming sector in India finds itself at a critical juncture. With the country’s digital media and entertainment industry expecting to triple its current valuation of $12 billion, real-money gaming, a segment where players use real money for potential monetary rewards, is witnessing an unprecedented popularity surge. The sector’s growth is fueled by India’s young, tech-savvy population with increasing access to smartphones and the internet.

Challenges Amidst Rapid Growth

However, the industry’s expansion has brought along its share of challenges, including regulatory uncertainties and concerns over gambling addiction and financial risks. Different states in India have their own regulations, with some welcoming the sector, while others banning certain forms of gaming. This has created a complex legal landscape that gaming companies must navigate.

Industry Stakeholders Call for Clarity

In response, industry stakeholders are advocating for a clear, consistent national policy that could provide stability and foster growth. A desirable policy, as per industry leaders, would differentiate between games of skill, currently legal in most of India, and games of chance that fall under gambling laws.

A Year of Legal Battles and Regulatory Challenges

The year 2023 saw India’s real-money gaming sector embroiled in legal battles and regulatory challenges, most notably the implementation of a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released draft rules for regulating the sector, allowing for self-regulatory organizations to determine the validity of real-money games in India. However, the industry also had to contend with Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)-related changes and a 28 percent GST on the full value of money paid by players.

Looking Ahead

As the sector evolves, decisions made now could significantly influence its trajectory in the coming years. With industry leaders advocating for responsible gaming practices to mitigate risks, the future of real-money gaming in India hangs in the balance. The stakes are high, but so are the potential rewards, making the real-money gaming sector a space to watch in 2024.

Gaming India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

