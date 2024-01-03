en English
China

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Government Approval

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Global game developer and publisher, GRAVITY Co., Ltd., has achieved a crucial milestone with its game Ragnarok X: Next Generation receiving an ISBN Code from the Chinese government on December 22, 2023. This significant move earmarks the game’s formal entry into the Chinese gaming market and is the second ISBN code approval for a Ragnarok IP by the Chinese government in 2023.

Impressive Track Record

Since its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in 2020, Ragnarok X: Next Generation has garnered noteworthy success, leading the charts on both Google Play and the Apple App Store in these regions. Its performance was equally striking after the game’s release in Southeast Asia in 2021, where it topped the grossing charts in the Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. To date, the game has amassed an astounding 23 million downloads.

Anticipating Success in China

Given the game’s impressive performance in other markets, Gravity expressed enthusiasm about introducing Ragnarok X: Next Generation to Chinese users. With the Chinese gaming market’s vast potential, the company is committed to delivering successful services and replicating the game’s success in this new territory.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Known for its principal product, Ragnarok Online, GRAVITY operates in 91 markets and countries worldwide. It has made its mark as a formidable player in the development and publishing of online and mobile games. With the recent Chinese government’s approval, the company is poised to expand its reach and continue its global success story.

China Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

