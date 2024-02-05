PUBG MOBILE and LINE FRIENDS Team Up for Exciting In-Game Content and Events

In a blend of virtual warfare and endearing charm, PUBG MOBILE, a globally acclaimed mobile battle royale game, is once again teaming up with LINE FRIENDS, a well-known character brand noted for its adorable stickers on the messaging app LINE. The alliance brings a variety of LINE FRIENDS-inspired content to the game, merging fun and firepower in a uniquely engaging way.

Themed Content and Events

The collaboration introduces exclusive in-game items such as the LINE FRIENDS Buddy SALLY, LINE FRIENDS Dragon SALLY Buddy Set, LINE FRIENDS Dragon BROWN Set, LINE FRIENDS Dragon CONY Set, LINE FRIENDS CHOCO Clothing Set, and LINE FRIENDS LEONARD Raincoat Set. Players also have the chance to acquire a special LINE FRIENDS two-person motorcycle, adding an exciting twist to the game's transportation options.

Royale Pass Event: The Reward Track

Further stirring the excitement is a new Royale Pass event, the Reward Track, where players can complete missions to earn points and receive special LINE FRIENDS-themed rewards. These include motorcycle kits and various player cards, offering gamers the opportunity to jazz up their characters with LINE FRIENDS' adorable aesthetics.

Second Round of Collaboration

This partnership marks the second collaboration between PUBG MOBILE and LINE FRIENDS, following a successful first round in 2021. The collaboration, set to last until March 3, will provide players with a month of enjoyable, fashionable entertainment. Players can access the new content by downloading the game for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

In the heart of battle royale, PUBG MOBILE's collaboration with LINE FRIENDS brings a delightful twist, offering players a chance to blend their love for gaming and popular culture. With a range of engaging events and charming in-game items, this collaboration is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of mobile gaming.