Gaming

PUBG and KFC’s Strategic Partnership: Winning Over Gen Z Gamers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
PUBG and KFC’s Strategic Partnership: Winning Over Gen Z Gamers

In a power move to reignite the passion of Gen Z gamers in Korea, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a leading battle-royale game by Korean company Krafton, has forged a strategic partnership with the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). This collaboration aims to leverage the globally recognized image of Colonel Sanders, the face of KFC, to enhance the gaming experience in PUBG.

Capitalizing on Synergy

Known for its iconic in-game slogan ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner,’ PUBG has astutely capitalized on this synergy with KFC’s brand identity, which is intrinsically linked to chicken. This partnership has far-reaching implications, opening up new avenues for collaborations between gaming companies and food industry titans.

A Unique Marketing Campaign

The partnership gave birth to a joint live-streaming marketing campaign, designed and orchestrated by Media.Monks, a globally acclaimed digital creative company. The campaign, tailored to the live-streaming preferences of Gen Z gamers, featured Colonel Sanders and was an instant hit.

Sanders’ Streamer Showdown

The highlight of the collaboration was the ‘Sanders’ Streamer Showdown,’ a live-streaming event that included popular gaming influencers. Special segments such as ‘Colonel Sanders the Great Appearance’ and ‘Mukbang & Q&A’ session drew significant attention. The campaign reached over 170,000 unique viewers and hit a peak of 24,000 concurrent spectators on Korean Twitch. Furthermore, an offline campaign was rolled out across 200 KFC stores in Korea, significantly amplifying engagement.

OH SEHYUNG, Head of Product Marketing Dept 1 of PUBG, voiced his satisfaction with the collaboration with KFC. He expressed that the partnership had allowed them to connect with the Gen Z audience in a novel way, leading to considerable success and favorable reactions during the campaign. This innovative blend of gaming culture and fast food branding sets a precedent for future brand collaborations and presents a new frontier in connecting with Gen Z consumers.

Gaming South Korea
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

