PS4 Surpasses Xbox Series X in European Game Sales for 2023

In a battle of the consoles, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) emerged victorious over the Xbox Series X in terms of physical game sales across major European markets in the year 2023. This revelation comes from the comprehensive sales data compiled by GSD. However, the victory comes with a caveat: the PS4 registered a decline in game sales compared to 2022, suggesting a general decrease in sales volume for the console. In contrast, the Xbox Series X saw an uptick in game sales in 2023 compared to the prior year but it was insufficient to claim the lead over the PS4.

The Xbox Game Pass Factor

One potential explanation for the lower game sales on the Xbox Series X could be attributed to the rising popularity of the Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service offers users access to a vast array of games, including high-profile titles like Starfield, for a monthly fee that is significantly less than the cost of purchasing games upfront.

The Power of an Extensive Back Catalog

Interestingly, only 34% of games sold in Europe were fresh off the shelves - new releases from 2023. The lion's share of sales was made up of older titles, a domain where the PS4's extensive back catalog reigns supreme. This might explain why it accounted for a significant chunk of these sales, despite a decrease in sales volume.

A Glimmer of Hope for Xbox Series X

Despite the current dominance of PS4, the future may hold potential for Xbox Series X game sales to surge. Xbox is slated to showcase forthcoming games such as Obsidian's Avowed and the much-anticipated Indiana Jones game during a Developer Direct presentation on January 18. These hotly anticipated releases could provide the impetus needed for the Xbox Series X to bolster its sales figures for the year.