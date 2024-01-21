Project Orion: Cyberpunk 2077's Successor to Unfold in Futuristic Chicago?

Seizing the imaginations of gaming enthusiasts worldwide, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion, has become a hot topic of speculation. The intrigue has been fueled by in-game posters found in the original game, Cyberpunk 2077, hinting at a possible timeline and setting for the sequel: a futuristic rendition of Chicago in the year 2080.

A Glimpse into the Future

Developed by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 unfolds in the fictional Night City. However, the hinted setting of Chicago for Project Orion aligns well with the existing Cyberpunk universe lore, which has often referenced real-world locations. Chicago, within this universe, boasts a rich backstory, marred by a devastating bio-plague and a subsequent resurrection, which could provide a compelling backdrop for Project Orion.

Unveiling Project Orion

Notwithstanding the intrigue, CD Projekt Red has been notably silent about Project Orion's story, gameplay, and release date. The discovery of these suggestive posters has ignited spirited discussions among fans. Reports of poster sightings range from as early as the game's launch in 2020 to early 2023, leading to theories linking it to the Phantom Liberty expansion. Yet, the anticipated Chicago scenario was conspicuously absent from Phantom Liberty, released in September 2023.

Building Anticipation

With the rollout of the 2.0 and 2.1 updates to Cyberpunk 2077, the frequency of these poster sightings has surged, leading some to believe it is a prelude to the official unveiling of Project Orion. The Cyberpunk universe has a tradition of alluding to locations like Shanghai and Hong Kong, and such expansion of lore was already witnessed in the Phantom Liberty expansion, which introduced characters and locales from the broader New United States of America.

If Project Orion indeed unfurls in a reimagined Chicago of 2080, it would offer a stark contrast to the decaying Night City. This change would provide an invigorating new aesthetic while preserving the series' signature depth in storytelling and world-building.