Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Digital Adventure Guide to Go Live on January 18th

The gaming world is abuzz with the recent early access release of the highly anticipated Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, players have been experiencing a hiccup: the inability to access the Digital Adventure Guide, a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition package. For those eager gamers facing this issue, the answer lies in patience, not panic.

Early Access Troubles

As more players delve into the mystic lands of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, they’re finding that they cannot access the included Digital Adventure Guide. This guide, intended to provide a complete walkthrough, boss guides, side quests, amulets, and Athra Surges information, is currently inaccessible due to the dedicated website not being operational. However, the non-operational status is not due to a bug or a problem with the player’s purchase. Instead, it is a planned release strategy by the game developers.

Website Launch Date

The dedicated website for the Digital Adventure Guide is scheduled to go live on January 18th, coinciding with the game’s full launch. This strategic release schedule is designed to add to the anticipation and excitement of the gaming experience. Once January 18th rolls around, the website is expected to become available and fully operational, granting players complete access to the promised Digital Adventure Guide.

Guide to Enhance Gaming Experience

Once live, the Digital Adventure Guide will provide not just a walkthrough of the game but also solutions to common problems. For instance, the guide will address the issue of the controller not working on the PC. It will offer methods such as checking controller connections, updating drivers, configuring in-game settings, and more. In essence, the guide is aimed at enhancing the overall gaming experience, ensuring players can enjoy the game seamlessly.

So, for the zealous players of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the advice is simple – hold tight until January 18th. On this date, the Digital Adventure Guide is set to enrich your journey in the game, making the wait worthwhile.