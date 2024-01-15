en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Digital Adventure Guide to Go Live on January 18th

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Digital Adventure Guide to Go Live on January 18th

The gaming world is abuzz with the recent early access release of the highly anticipated Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, players have been experiencing a hiccup: the inability to access the Digital Adventure Guide, a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition package. For those eager gamers facing this issue, the answer lies in patience, not panic.

Early Access Troubles

As more players delve into the mystic lands of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, they’re finding that they cannot access the included Digital Adventure Guide. This guide, intended to provide a complete walkthrough, boss guides, side quests, amulets, and Athra Surges information, is currently inaccessible due to the dedicated website not being operational. However, the non-operational status is not due to a bug or a problem with the player’s purchase. Instead, it is a planned release strategy by the game developers.

Website Launch Date

The dedicated website for the Digital Adventure Guide is scheduled to go live on January 18th, coinciding with the game’s full launch. This strategic release schedule is designed to add to the anticipation and excitement of the gaming experience. Once January 18th rolls around, the website is expected to become available and fully operational, granting players complete access to the promised Digital Adventure Guide.

Guide to Enhance Gaming Experience

Once live, the Digital Adventure Guide will provide not just a walkthrough of the game but also solutions to common problems. For instance, the guide will address the issue of the controller not working on the PC. It will offer methods such as checking controller connections, updating drivers, configuring in-game settings, and more. In essence, the guide is aimed at enhancing the overall gaming experience, ensuring players can enjoy the game seamlessly.

So, for the zealous players of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the advice is simple – hold tight until January 18th. On this date, the Digital Adventure Guide is set to enrich your journey in the game, making the wait worthwhile.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
3 mins ago
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
Notable movements have been observed in the cryptocurrency market, with specific tokens, namely Toshi (TOSHI) and Bonk (BONK), registering an upward trajectory of over 40% in value within a mere week. These cryptocurrencies are leveraging the power of blockchain technology to create unique ecosystems, providing both utility and value to their holders. Toshi’s Remarkable Leap
Toshi and Bonk Cryptocurrencies Report Over 40% Growth in a Week
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Unveils Customizable Difficulty for Diverse Gamer Preferences
11 mins ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Unveils Customizable Difficulty for Diverse Gamer Preferences
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
1 hour ago
Arslan Ash Triumphs at Tekken World Tour 2023: A Legacy of Dominance and Skill
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
4 mins ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Leaked: The Last of Us Part II Remastered Showcases New Features Ahead of Release
4 mins ago
Leaked: The Last of Us Part II Remastered Showcases New Features Ahead of Release
Momodora: Moonlit Farewell - A New Chapter Unfolds in Koho Village
5 mins ago
Momodora: Moonlit Farewell - A New Chapter Unfolds in Koho Village
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
21 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
22 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
42 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
43 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
44 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
44 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
51 seconds
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
51 seconds
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
51 seconds
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app