Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Unveiling Download Sizes and Reviving Hope for Ubisoft

The gaming world eagerly anticipates the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, marking a new chapter in the long-standing series. Ubisoft has disclosed the download sizes for this much-awaited game across various platforms. For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, gamers will find a Standard Edition priced at $49.99 and a Deluxe Edition at $59.99. Xbox users will be looking at a download size of 24.67 GB, with the added benefit of Smart Delivery, ensuring optimal gameplay across console upgrades. Nintendo Switch enthusiasts require a 6.4 GB download, while Epic Game Store purchasers face a 30 GB download size.

Treading New Terrains with ‘The Lost Crown’

The Lost Crown has not only managed to sustain the interest of fans but also has generated positive attention despite initial skepticism. The disappointment following the cancellation of a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time had cast a shadow over the franchise. Nevertheless, The Lost Crown, with its well-crafted Metroidvania design, has emerged as a beacon of hope.

The game’s unique twist lies in the time control powers reminiscent of The Sands of Time – wielded not by the hero, but the villain. A departure from the franchise’s norms is the protagonist, Sargon, who is not a prince. This shift initially met with resistance from the fanbase but has since been accepted, contributing to the game’s critical success.

A Potential Resurgence for Ubisoft

The Lost Crown’s positive reception could be a sign of recovery for Ubisoft, which has faced criticism for failing to deliver on previous promises. This new entry in the Prince of Persia series might prove to be a turning point, demonstrating the company’s ability to learn from past shortcomings and deliver a product that resonates with fans.

The game is slated for release on January 18, 2024, across multiple platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, marking a momentous occasion in the gaming calendar.