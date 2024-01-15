en English
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—Defeating General Uvishka

Ubisoft Montpellier’s newly released side-scrolling Metroidvania game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, pushes the boundaries of its franchise with a heightened emphasis on combat. The game, published by Ubisoft, introduces General Uvishka—a formidable boss whose defeat requires a refined mix of skill, timing, and an understanding of foundational combat skills.

Combat Guide for Defeating General Uvishka

The battle against General Uvishka is a key turning point in the game. It’s a two-phase encounter, each with its unique challenges. In the first phase, Uvishka attacks from horseback, wielding a powerful trident. The second phase sees a dismounted Uvishka, more aggressive and relentless in his pursuit.

Strategy is paramount here—players are advised to recall the lessons from previous tutorials. Effective usage of parries, dodges, and combos can be the difference between defeat and victory. A well-timed parry can deflect Uvishka’s trident, providing an opportunity to counter-attack. Dodges, on the other hand, are crucial to evade his powerful swipes. Combos, when executed correctly, can whittle down Uvishka’s health, pushing the player closer to victory.

Victory Over Uvishka: A New Chapter

Defeating General Uvishka is more than just a victory—it’s a resolution of the initial conflict, propelling the player into the subsequent stages of the game. And the sweetest part of the victory? It’s achieved using Uvishka’s own trident, a fitting end to a challenging encounter.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown—A New Chapter

Released on January 18, 2024, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown represents a new chapter for the franchise. With its refreshed approach to side-scrolling action and platforming, the game offers an immersive experience, making it a worthy continuation of the Prince of Persia saga.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

