'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Breaks New Ground with Full Persian Localization

In a significant stride towards inclusivity in gaming, Sepehr Torabi, the Iranian voice actor and owner of 'Persian Dub Group', was commissioned by Moj-e Kitab, an Iranian book publication, and voice acting agency, to lend his voice to characters in the game 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'. Unbeknownst to him initially, he was contributing to the first Western game to be entirely localized into Persian, breaking barriers in an industry where Persian localization is infrequent and often unofficial due to geopolitical and diplomatic hurdles.

Breaking the Language Barrier

The Iranian gaming community has warmly welcomed the Persian dub, viewing it as a paramount step in representing Persian culture authentically in gaming. The localization of 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' is a noteworthy event in a gaming industry that often overlooks Persian language and culture, primarily due to the challenges involved in targeting the Persian-speaking market.

Authentic Persian Representation

Not only does the game feature Persian dialogue, but the game's developers and localization team have also made concerted efforts to integrate Persian locations, mythologies, creatures, and more into the game, further enhancing the game's Persian authenticity. The game provides players with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore the Depths, navigate through the Catacombs, and uncover essential collectibles and secrets.

A Glimpse into the Future

While there remains skepticism around the future of Persian localization in gaming due to the inherent challenges, the positive reception to 'The Lost Crown' instills hope for more games being localized into Persian. As the gaming industry strives to become more inclusive and representative, the localization of 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' presents a promising precedent, potentially paving the way for more games to embrace Persian culture and language in the future.