Precise TV Revolutionizes Child-Targeted Advertising with Precise Gaming

In a momentous stride for child-targeted advertising, video advertising firm Precise TV has unveiled its innovative new platform, Precise Gaming. This groundbreaking tool leverages COPPA-compliant advertising technology to enable brands to engage with the burgeoning demographic of young gamers. The platform's capabilities extend beyond conventional advertising, allowing for the placement of branded videos and bespoke mini-games within popular gaming applications.

A New Age of Kid-Safe Advertising

Precise Gaming's reach is expansive, targeting an audience that encompasses over 400 million children, teenagers, and families across kid-safe applications. This revolutionary platform offers fresh avenues for advertisers to connect with a demographic that has been largely untouched, due to stringent regulations and ethical considerations surrounding advertising to minors.

Shaping the Future of Digital Advertising

With the children's digital advertising market predicted to surpass a staggering $21.1 billion by 2031, Precise Gaming represents a significant opportunity for brands to engage in targeted, ethical advertising. The platform also offers the ability to run advertisements alongside relevant gaming videos on YouTube, thereby expanding its reach to include the vast YouTube viewership.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Success Story

Warner Bros. Discovery has already successfully harnessed the power of Precise Gaming to promote the Cartoon Network show, Ivandoe. This innovative approach resulted in an impressive 5,400 hours of branded engagement time. The campaign successfully reached its targeted age group of 6-12-year-olds through mobile and tablet games, while also reaching out to parents across various platforms. Encouraged by these results, Warner Bros. Discovery is considering incorporating this approach into its future marketing strategies. With Precise Gaming’s success, a new era of kid-friendly, compliant digital advertising may be on the horizon.