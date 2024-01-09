en English
en English
Portal: Revolution—Fan-Made Game Breathes New Life into the Portal Series

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Portal, a series revered for its groundbreaking gameplay and high scores, has long been a gamers’ favorite. Original Portal scored a splendid 90 on Metacritic, and its sequel, Portal 2, surpassed it with an impressive 95. However, despite the series’ success and the clamor for more sequels, Valve, the developer, has diverted its attention to other endeavors, particularly the Steam online storefront, leaving fans yearning for a new installment.

Community Steps In

The wait might be over as the community has taken the initiative. Fan developers, such as Second Face Software, have started creating new content for the series. Their latest offering, Portal: Revolution, seeks to bridge the gap between the first two games, providing a fresh breath of life into the beloved series.

Portal: Revolution – A Beacon of Hope

Portal: Revolution is a fan-made modification for Portal 2, acting as a prequel to the original game and introducing new gameplay mechanics. The game, crafted by Second Face Software, received an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ rating on Steam from over 900 players a day after its release. The mastermind behind the project, Stefan Heinz, initiated the project in 2016, and the game was finally published on Steam on January 6, 2024, for Windows and Linux.

Revolutionizing Gameplay

This fan-made game offers eight hours of gameplay with 40 novel puzzles and high-quality voice acting, along with a gripping storyline. The game was built on the Strata Source engine and introduces new elements such as blue and orange gel. The quality of Portal: Revolution is so high that players liken it to what they would expect from an official Portal 3 game.

The game is available for free to anyone who owns Portal 2, which is currently discounted on Steam. This excellent fan-made creation has not only filled the void left by Valve but also stirred a new sense of excitement among the Portal fanbase.

Salman Khan

