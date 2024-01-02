Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

Mark your calendars, Portal 2 enthusiasts. A new mod, Portal Revolution, developed by the innovative team at Second Face Software, is slated for release on Steam on January 5, 2024. This fresh take on the beloved game is officially sanctioned by Valve for distribution, promising an exciting new chapter in the Portal saga.

A Prequel in the Portal Universe

Portal Revolution catapults players back in time, unfolding before the events of Portal 2. It’s built on the cutting-edge Portal 2 Community Edition engine, a modified version of the Source Engine used in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The mod promises 5-7 hours of intriguing gameplay, challenging the runtime of the original Portal 2 game.

Revolutionizing Gameplay

Boasting 40 new puzzles, Portal Revolution introduces novel gameplay mechanics. Players can explore elements like a new laser cube variant, a Gel Cleansing Field, and the Pneumatic Diversity Vent. The game tells the story of an Aperture test subject and a personality sphere named Stirling. The narrative emphasizes environmental storytelling and the mission to restore the decaying Aperture facility, ensuring an immersive experience.

For All Players

Portal Revolution is designed to be universally accessible, with a consistent quality of puzzles that are challenging but not frustrating. It doesn’t aim to reinvent the basic story setup but introduces new dynamics, such as a voiced protagonist. It is part of a larger trend of fan-created works within the Portal and Half-Life universes that Valve has embraced.

Portal Fans’ Delight

With a lack of new titles from Valve, fans have turned to mods and Steam Workshop creations for their Portal fix. Portal Revolution is the latest addition, serving as a substitute for an official prequel or sequel to Portal 2. This mod not only promises to keep the Portal spirit alive but also to bring a fresh and exciting experience to its ever-loyal fan base.