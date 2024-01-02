en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

Mark your calendars, Portal 2 enthusiasts. A new mod, Portal Revolution, developed by the innovative team at Second Face Software, is slated for release on Steam on January 5, 2024. This fresh take on the beloved game is officially sanctioned by Valve for distribution, promising an exciting new chapter in the Portal saga.

A Prequel in the Portal Universe

Portal Revolution catapults players back in time, unfolding before the events of Portal 2. It’s built on the cutting-edge Portal 2 Community Edition engine, a modified version of the Source Engine used in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The mod promises 5-7 hours of intriguing gameplay, challenging the runtime of the original Portal 2 game.

Revolutionizing Gameplay

Boasting 40 new puzzles, Portal Revolution introduces novel gameplay mechanics. Players can explore elements like a new laser cube variant, a Gel Cleansing Field, and the Pneumatic Diversity Vent. The game tells the story of an Aperture test subject and a personality sphere named Stirling. The narrative emphasizes environmental storytelling and the mission to restore the decaying Aperture facility, ensuring an immersive experience.

For All Players

Portal Revolution is designed to be universally accessible, with a consistent quality of puzzles that are challenging but not frustrating. It doesn’t aim to reinvent the basic story setup but introduces new dynamics, such as a voiced protagonist. It is part of a larger trend of fan-created works within the Portal and Half-Life universes that Valve has embraced.

Portal Fans’ Delight

With a lack of new titles from Valve, fans have turned to mods and Steam Workshop creations for their Portal fix. Portal Revolution is the latest addition, serving as a substitute for an official prequel or sequel to Portal 2. This mod not only promises to keep the Portal spirit alive but also to bring a fresh and exciting experience to its ever-loyal fan base.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.1: New Features, Adjustments, and Strategies Unveiled

By Salman Khan

Chinese Handheld Gaming Companies Gear Up for Technological Advancements: Possible Market Shift on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel Expands Gaming Presence with New Blade and X-Men Video Games

By BNN Correspondents

Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue

By Salman Khan

Video Game Excitement Peaks with January 2024's Lineup of Releases ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 34 mins
Video Game Excitement Peaks with January 2024's Lineup of Releases ...
heart comment 0
Free-to-Play on Xbox: A Look at Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Free-to-Play on Xbox: A Look at Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, and More
January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans

By BNN Correspondents

LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
33 seconds
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
The Growing Concern: Impact of STIs on Pregnancy Outcomes
46 seconds
The Growing Concern: Impact of STIs on Pregnancy Outcomes
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
53 seconds
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
53 seconds
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks
1 min
Precious Achiuwa: A Homecoming Trade to the New York Knicks
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
1 min
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
2 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?
2 mins
Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru
2 mins
Groundbreaking Institute for Assisted Reproductive Technology Launched by Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
26 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
32 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
34 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
42 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app