Cybersecurity

Popular Slay the Spire Mod Compromised: Epsilon Malware Distributed via Steam Update

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Popular Slay the Spire Mod Compromised: Epsilon Malware Distributed via Steam Update

On Christmas Day, a popular modification for the game Slay the Spire, Downfall, fell victim to an unexpected cyber attack. The transgressors gained access to one of the developer’s Steam and Discord accounts, resulting in the distribution of the malicious Epsilon malware via a routine Steam update.

Unveiling The Intrusion

The intrusion occurred around 12:30 PM Eastern Time, with the malicious update being accessible for approximately just an hour. However, this brief window was sufficient for the Epsilon malware to infiltrate and compromise the users’ systems who launched the mod during this period.

Malware’s Modus Operandi

The Epsilon malware is notorious for its information stealing abilities. Once it infiltrates a system, it begins collecting sensitive data, including saved passwords, credit card information, and cookies from various browsers. This information theft puts the affected users at significant risk.

Action and Reaction

The developer of Downfall, Michael Mayhem, confirmed that the breach was likely a ‘token hijack’, causing minimal damage. The developers responded swiftly, purging all affected hardware and implementing additional security measures to fortify their systems against future attacks. Simultaneously, affected users were advised to change their passwords immediately and enable two-factor authentication to enhance their account security.

In light of this incident and a recent increase in sophisticated attacks on Steam developer accounts, Valve, the company that operates the Steam platform, has declared the implementation of new security checks. These measures aim to prevent such breaches in the future, safeguarding both developers and users alike from potential cyber threats.

Cybersecurity Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

