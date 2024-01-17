Polkastarter Set to Revolutionize Blockchain Fundraising with Unique Offerings and Gaming Expansion

Mark your calendars for January 18th at 16:00 UTC. In a bid to further enhance the blockchain fundraising landscape, Polkastarter, a distinguished decentralized platform, will conduct an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with Overlay Protocol. This step is part of a broader vision to provide a conducive space for blockchain projects to raise funds and kick-start their ventures.

Polkastarter's Unique Offering: 'Fixed Swap Pools'

Polkastarter has carved its niche in the industry with its unique offering of 'Fixed Swap Pools'. This model is a departure from the typical Automated Market Maker (AMM) model employed by platforms like Uniswap. What sets it apart is its ability to maintain a stable token swap rate, a feature that immensely benefits projects seeking to raise funds without the turbulence of fluctuating prices.

Expanding Horizons: Polkastarter Gaming Guild

The platform has extended its reach to the play-to-earn gaming sector, launching the Polkastarter Gaming Guild. This initiative doesn't just connect GameFi projects and players worldwide but also involves investing in emerging metaverse ventures. This strategic move has positioned Polkastarter as a frontrunner in the gaming sphere.

The Dual-Purpose POLS Token

The native token of Polkastarter, POLS, serves dual functions: it acts both as a prerequisite for participation in Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) and as a means to confer governance rights to its holders. This empowers the token holders to shape the platform's future, influencing decisions regarding the introduction of new features and token listings.

As part of its long-term vision, Polkastarter aims to transition towards a fully decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance structure. This move will serve to further democratize the platform and put the reins of decision-making into the hands of its community.