Gaming

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue Set for Global Release on January 11, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue Set for Global Release on January 11, 2024

The much-awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue, set to conclude the Gen IX narrative, is scheduled to be unveiled at 2 pm UTC, January 11, 2024. This release time deviates from the typical schedules for mainline Pokemon games and their downloadable content (DLC), heightening the anticipation amongst fans.

Unraveling the Epilogue

The epilogue, although less extensive than previous expansions, is anticipated to introduce a Mythical Pokemon, Pecharunt, a detail previously leaked and eagerly awaited by fans. The specifics on how to initiate the epilogue and capture Pecharunt will be available post-release of the DLC.

Accessing the Epilogue

Players are required to complete certain postgame events and claim a Mythical Pecha Berry via Mystery Gift to access the epilogue. The steps to retrieve the gift will be provided, with a prerequisite of having purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to play the epilogue.

Unique Release Approach

The epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will embrace a unique simultaneous worldwide release approach. This final chapter is set to introduce a new mythical Pokemon and much-anticipated multi-battle features.

In summary, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue is expected to wrap up the ongoing Gen IX narrative in a thrilling culmination. The official release time is January 11, 2024, at 2 pm UTC. As the countdown begins, players worldwide are eager to dive into this climactic chapter and explore the surprises it holds.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

