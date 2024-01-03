Pokemon GO’s Dusk Lycanroc Release Sparks Controversy Among Players

The much-anticipated Dusk Form Lycanroc has finally made its debut in the popular mobile game, Pokemon GO, but not without controversy. The unique Pokemon, derived from the anime series, has been introduced as part of a special in-game event dubbed ‘Lustrous Odyssey’, scheduled from January 6 to January 10. However, the conditions set for acquiring this new evolution have sparked disappointment and criticism among the player community.

The Controversy Surrounding the Dusk Lycanroc’s Release

Niantic, the creators of Pokemon Go, have been accused of gatekeeping the Dusk Lycanroc behind the Lustrous Odyssey event. The contentious element lies in the fact that only Rockruff caught or hatched during the event can evolve into the Dusk Form. Consequently, players who have been nurturing their previously obtained Rockruffs for evolution have been left feeling frustrated and cheated.

Players’ Reactions and Expectations

Despite understanding that this condition aligns with the main series games, a section of the player base has decried it as a cash grab move by Niantic. The disappointment, however, has not quenched the players’ hope of obtaining a 100 IV and shiny variants of Dusk Form Lycanroc. The community awaits Niantic’s response to the feedback, hopeful that the game creators might reconsider their approach before the event concludes.

The Lustrous Odyssey Event and the Dusk Lycanroc

The Dusk Lycanroc, with its negligible differences in stats and performance compared to the Midnight Form and Midday Form Lycanroc, will be available for acquisition through specific eggs and certain field research tasks. The event also promises to increase the appearance of certain Hisuian species and provide chances to encounter shiny versions of various Pokemon. Despite the controversy, the Lustrous Odyssey event brings a unique opportunity for players to add the Dusk Form Lycanroc to their collection.