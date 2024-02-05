Pokémon GO Welcomes Lunar New Year with Dragons Unleashed Event and Drampa's Debut

Pokémon GO rings in the Lunar New Year with a fetching event titled 'Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed,' spotlighting the much-anticipated debut of Drampa, a Dragon/Normal-type Pokémon originally from the Alola region. The event, set to run from February 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to February 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time, offers players an enriched gaming experience with a focus on Dragon-type Pokémon.

Captivating Bonuses and Engaging Tasks

During the event, players stand a chance to seize a Shiny Drampa while benefiting from various bonuses like increased odds of encountering Lucky Pokémon through trades and a higher probability of becoming Lucky Friends. Additionally, Trainers are rewarded with extra Candy for successful Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Those who have reached Level 31 and above can look forward to an increased chance of receiving Candy XL with these throws.

Intriguing Wild Pokémon and Raid Opportunities

The wild is abound with Pokémon such as Magikarp, Dratini, Shuckle, Fennekin, Skrelp, Noibat, and Jangmo-o. Their final evolutions make strong contenders in raids and the GO Battle League. Furthermore, Raids will also feature Dragon-type Pokémon, with One-Star and Three-Star Raids available for engagement.

Exclusive Timed Research and Field Tasks

Field Research tasks during the event offer opportunities to encounter specific Pokémon, including Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible, Darumaka, Druddigon, Deino, Skrelp, Tyrunt, Goomy, Turtonator, and Drampa. Players can purchase event-exclusive Timed Research for a fee, which rewards them with goodies like Stardust, XP, Lucky Eggs, and Pokémon encounters.

A Global Challenge for Collective Effort

Adding to the thrill, Trainers worldwide are challenged to make a collective 1,250,000,000 Nice Throws. Successful accomplishment will unlock bonuses such as special evolutions with featured attacks and encounters with various Dragon-type Pokémon in the wild and raids. The event emphasizes collaboration and offers a festive way to engage with the game during the Lunar New Year, making it a riveting occasion for Pokémon GO enthusiasts.