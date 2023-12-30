Pokémon GO Launches Eggs-pedition Access: A New Chapter in Timeless Travels Season

On January 1, 2024, Pokémon GO rings in the New Year with a fresh feature, titled Eggs-pedition Access, as part of their Timeless Travels season. This innovative update allows Trainers to purchase monthly tickets, providing Timed Research tasks, rich bonuses, and a unique gaming experience.

Embark on a new journey with Eggs-pedition Access

The tickets, purchasable each month, offer trainers exciting Timed Research opportunities and bonuses. These benefits range from Incubators and increased Gift storage to extra XP. The first ticket, aptly named Eggs-pedition Access: January, opens up a world of Timed Research tasks that yield rewards such as XP, Stardust, and encounters with popular Pokémon like Gible, Togetic, and the Hisuian Growlithe.

How to avail Eggs-pedition Access

Trainers can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access: January ticket until January 29, 2024. For a price of US$5.00, this ticket offers daily bonuses right until the end of the month. However, it’s worth noting that these tickets cannot be acquired with PokéCoins, but can be gifted to friends who have reached the appropriate Friendship level.

Stay Updated, Stay Engaged

The Pokémon GO team reminds players to remain cognizant of their surroundings and abide by local health guidelines while enjoying the game. They also emphasize that event details may change and encourage players to stay updated by following Pokémon GO’s social media channels and other communication streams.