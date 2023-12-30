en English
Gaming

Pokémon GO Launches Eggs-pedition Access: A New Chapter in Timeless Travels Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:45 am EST
Pokémon GO Launches Eggs-pedition Access: A New Chapter in Timeless Travels Season

On January 1, 2024, Pokémon GO rings in the New Year with a fresh feature, titled Eggs-pedition Access, as part of their Timeless Travels season. This innovative update allows Trainers to purchase monthly tickets, providing Timed Research tasks, rich bonuses, and a unique gaming experience.

Embark on a new journey with Eggs-pedition Access

The tickets, purchasable each month, offer trainers exciting Timed Research opportunities and bonuses. These benefits range from Incubators and increased Gift storage to extra XP. The first ticket, aptly named Eggs-pedition Access: January, opens up a world of Timed Research tasks that yield rewards such as XP, Stardust, and encounters with popular Pokémon like Gible, Togetic, and the Hisuian Growlithe.

How to avail Eggs-pedition Access

Trainers can purchase the Eggs-pedition Access: January ticket until January 29, 2024. For a price of US$5.00, this ticket offers daily bonuses right until the end of the month. However, it’s worth noting that these tickets cannot be acquired with PokéCoins, but can be gifted to friends who have reached the appropriate Friendship level.

Stay Updated, Stay Engaged

The Pokémon GO team reminds players to remain cognizant of their surroundings and abide by local health guidelines while enjoying the game. They also emphasize that event details may change and encourage players to stay updated by following Pokémon GO’s social media channels and other communication streams.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

