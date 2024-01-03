en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India

The virtual world of Pokemon Go is all set to usher in the New Year with its first Community Day event for 2024. Scheduled for Saturday, January 6, the event will stretch from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM across seventeen bustling cities in India. During this period, players, fondly known as trainers, will gather in virtual congregations, enhancing their gaming experience by competing and cooperating in this augmented reality spectacle.

In the Heart of the Action

Key locations for these vibrant gatherings include the verdant Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, the historic Horniman Circle Garden in Mumbai, the picturesque Saras Baug in Pune, and the lively Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, among others. These gatherings, set in the heart of the cities, are designed to bring trainers together to catch Pokemon, complete challenges, and revel in special in-game bonuses.

The Essence of Community

These Community Day events have become an integral part of the Pokemon Go experience, fostering a sense of community among players while encouraging them to explore local landmarks and parks. It is a day that transcends the screen and brings trainers together in a celebration of camaraderie and competition.

A New Chapter Begins

Following the success of the New Year’s 2024 event, the upcoming Community Day event promises to add a fresh chapter to the ongoing Timeless Travels season. Trainers are all geared up to catch the featured Pokemon, Rowlet, and are eagerly waiting to evolve it to Decidueye, which will learn Frenzy Plant as its Legacy Charged move during the event. The stakes are high, the trainers are ready, and the world of Pokemon Go is all set to start 2024 on a high note.

0
Gaming India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amazon Prime Day Wraps Up with Notable Deals on Oversteel Diamond Gaming Chair and More

By Salman Khan

Ian Ansell: The Gaming Visionary Behind Warhammer Passes Away

By Salman Khan

Modder Korodic Sparks Innovation with Starfield Mech Piloting Mod

By Salman Khan

ViewSonic India Launches VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor: A Deep Dive into its Features and Performance

By Salman Khan

Unlocking The Finals: Strategies to Rapidly Earn XP ...
@Gaming · 40 mins
Unlocking The Finals: Strategies to Rapidly Earn XP ...
heart comment 0
Call of Duty’s Ghost and Soap: A Surprising Fanfic Favourite

By Salman Khan

Call of Duty's Ghost and Soap: A Surprising Fanfic Favourite
Stardew Valley Version 1.6 Update: A New Wave of Excitement in the Gaming Realm

By Salman Khan

Stardew Valley Version 1.6 Update: A New Wave of Excitement in the Gaming Realm
Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Government Approval

By Salman Khan

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Government Approval
CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

By Salman Khan

CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence
Latest Headlines
World News
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
9 seconds
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
14 seconds
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
51 seconds
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
2 mins
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
2 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
2 mins
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
2 mins
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
3 mins
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
3 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app