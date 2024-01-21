Pocketpair's Never Grave: A New Spin on the Metroidvania Genre

Palworld developer Pocketpair is making waves in the gaming community with the announcement of their upcoming game, Never Grave. The game has sparked a discussion amongst fans and critics alike, due to its striking resemblance to the popular Metroidvania game, Hollow Knight. The astute similarities between the two have been a topic of conversation in the online gaming community, not just in terms of aesthetics, but also gameplay elements.

Distinctive Features Set Never Grave Apart

Despite the visual parallels, Never Grave is not a clone of Hollow Knight. The game introduces a roster of distinct features that set it apart from its Metroidvania counterpart. Most noteworthy among these is the enemy possession system. This innovative mechanism adds a unique twist to the gameplay, providing players with an expanded range of strategic options.

Other distinct features include base building and multiplayer options, which are seldom seen in the Metroidvania genre. These additions promise to offer a fresh take on the genre and bring a new level of depth to the gameplay.

Anticipation Builds for Upcoming Release

The game is currently available for preview on its Steam page, with the official release slated for the first quarter of 2024. The anticipation amongst fans is palpable, given the popularity of both the developer, Pocketpair, and the Metroidvania genre itself.

Pocketpair's Game Development Philosophy

In a 2022 interview, Pocketpair's CEO, Takuro Mizobe, shed light on the company's approach to game development. Mizobe expressed admiration for Nintendo's philosophy of prioritizing quality and uniqueness in games, a sentiment clearly reflected in Never Grave's distinctive features. However, he also acknowledged the importance of incorporating popular ideas and current trends, striving to create games that appeal to broad audiences without compromising on originality.