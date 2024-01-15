en English
Gaming

Pocatello Set to Host Play-On Game Con: A Celebration of Board Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Pocatello Set to Host Play-On Game Con: A Celebration of Board Games

In the heart of Pocatello, Idaho, the historic McKinley Mansion is gearing up to become a hub of intrigue, strategy, and friendly competition. From February 8-10, it will host Play-On Game Con, a convention devoted entirely to the world of board games. The brainchild of Kendra Andersen and her son Myles, this event aims to unite enthusiasts, casual players, and curious newcomers for a weekend filled with gaming, socializing, and spirited contests.

Playing on a Grand Scale

The convention is designed to cater to a wide range of tastes and interests. It will feature around 40 game tables, each dedicated to different genres of board games. From the intricate strategies of war games and the suspense of mystery games to the immersive narratives of role-playing games and the complex mechanics of ‘engine builder’ games, there’s something for everyone. The event encourages attendees to bring their own favorite board games, while also providing opportunities to discover new ones, including those that have yet to hit the market.

Tournaments and Casual Play

For those with a competitive streak, the convention will host tournaments where participants can vie for the ultimate prize – the games they compete in. Additionally, casual play will be encouraged, facilitating a relaxed environment where the focus is as much on social interaction as it is on gameplay. Play-On Game Con is as much about building community as it is about board games.

More Than Just Board Games

While board games are the main attraction, the convention will also feature other amenities to enhance the experience. Attendees can look forward to concessions, arcade games, a game library, and vendors selling gaming-related merchandise. The organizers hope to attract even more vendors to add to the five already confirmed. This event is a testament to the Andersen family’s passion for board games, a love that grew from a tradition of playing together after church and during family gatherings.

The cost to attend the convention ranges from $15 for a single day to $45 for the entire three-day event. Discounts are available for early online bookings and for guests staying at the McKinley Mansion. In the words of Kendra Andersen, ‘there is a board game out there for everyone’, and Play-On Game Con is the ideal place to find it.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

